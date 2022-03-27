^

Headlines

Pacquiao to increase judiciary’s annual budget

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
March 27, 2022 | 12:00am
Pacquiao to increase judiciaryâ€™s annual budget
Sen. Manny Pacquiao, a presidential candidate, visits the Mahogany Market in Tagaytay City for a People's Assembly as part of his campaign on Monday, March 21, 2022.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao has vowed to increase the annual budget for the judiciary if he is elected president in the May 9 elections.

For Pacquiao, judicial reforms will never be a reality for as long as the judiciary has meager resources

“If we are looking for a good justice system, we need to increase, if possible, triple, the judiciary’s budget,” he said in Filipino at an election forum organized by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) last Friday night.

The world-boxing champ cited his experience as a senator, emphasizing that only one or two percent of the government’s yearly budget is set aside for the judiciary.

He also lamented the poor conditions of courts in the country.

“The courts are like they are only in toilets, very small,” Pacquiao said.

With meager resources, Pacquiao said another problem is that there are not enough judges and lawyers to hear cases, resulting in backlogs in courts.

“The longer the time that cases take to be solved, the more that there are negotiations, leading to instances of corruption,” he added.

There is also a need to restore moral values in families to make them stronger against gambling, alcoholism and other vices, according to the senator.

He underscored bringing back the morale fiber in households is one of his priorities if he becomes the country’s next leader.

“We will teach them the right way, we will bring back moral values and we will teach the word of God,” Pacquiao said.

He added that couples should learn to know that they have their respective limitations and know their roles within the family.

The presidential aspirant also admitted that when he was young, he had vices that almost destroyed his family.

“I’ve made it past through being a drunkard, gambler, womanizer,” he said.

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thousands flee after Taal Volcano erupts

Thousands flee after Taal Volcano erupts

8 hours ago
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate from their homes near Taal Volcano Saturday after an eruption sent ash and...
Headlines
fbtw
Losing Partido Reporma endorsement seen to weaken Lacson's presidential bid

Losing Partido Reporma endorsement seen to weaken Lacson's presidential bid

By Angelica Y. Yang | 13 hours ago
Losing the backing of Partido Reporma's President and Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao Del Norte) may wear out the presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Earth Hour a reminder that climate change, global warming are real issues

Palace: Earth Hour a reminder that climate change, global warming are real issues

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
Malacañang on Saturday emphasized the need to act on climate change as the world observed Earth Hour, which encourages...
Headlines
fbtw
Diocese of Pasig opposes &lsquo;detrimental&rsquo; PAREX

Diocese of Pasig opposes ‘detrimental’ PAREX

10 hours ago
“We do not need another project like an expressway in order to be called a ‘livable city’ that will cause...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs escalates Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3

Phivolcs escalates Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3

16 hours ago
Phivolcs escalated the alert level over Taal Volcano on Saturday, warning that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Palace to Pinoys: Act on climate change

Palace to Pinoys: Act on climate change

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang yesterday emphasized the need to act on climate change as the world observed Earth Hour, which encourages...
Headlines
fbtw
SMC committed to build PAREX sustainably

SMC committed to build PAREX sustainably

1 hour ago
San Miguel Corp. has reaffirmed its commitment to build the Pasig River Expressway as a safe, reliable and sustainable infrastructure...
Headlines
fbtw
Ping: May 9 about Philippine future, not &lsquo;money politics&rsquo;

Ping: May 9 about Philippine future, not ‘money politics’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson, now an independent presidential candidate, vowed to use his best qualities to champion what every Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo: Invest in seafarers&rsquo; training, education

Robredo: Invest in seafarers’ training, education

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Investing in education and training of Filipino seafarers will enable them to access more opportunities, including better...
Headlines
fbtw
Extension of BPO hybrid work setup urged

Extension of BPO hybrid work setup urged

1 hour ago
Former senator and Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino senatorial bet Jinggoy Estrada has appealed to the Fiscal Incentives Review Board...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with