Gov't may no longer hold massive 'Bayanihan, Bakunahan' drive â€” vaccine official

Gov't may no longer hold massive 'Bayanihan, Bakunahan' drive — vaccine official
MANILA, Philippines — The government may no longer hold another round of the nationwide COVID-19 immunization drive, a health official said Tuesday, noting authorities will instead focus on reaching areas will low vaccination rates.
“Baka hindi na tayo magkaroon ng National Vaccination Days. Mas focused na sa mga probinsyang kailangan ng tulong, doon ibubuhos. Hindi na parang general,” Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje told state broadcaster People’s Television.
(We may no longer National Vaccination Days. Instead, we will just be focus on provinces that need help. We will focus our assistance there.)
Cabotaje, who also heads the National Vaccination Operations Center, said the government will concentrate on raising the vaccine coverage of areas that have yet to fully inoculate 70% to 80% of their senior citizens.
The Philippines has conducted four massive COVID-19 vaccination activities, dubbed as “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” drive, to accelerate the rollout of life-saving jabs.
The government has administered 1.4 million doses out of its target 1.8 million shots for the fourth round of the immunization push.
According to health officials, the country is seeing a low vaccine uptake as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
“Ang ilan kasi nag-aatubili sila na magpabakuna dahil sa edad nila, hindi na raw nila kailangan kasi pababa na ang kaso,” Cabotaje said.
(Some are reluctant to get vaccinated because of their age. Some think it’s not needed anymore because cases are already decreasing.)
Immunization of elderly extended
Cabotaje also said the inoculation of senior citizens against COVID-19 under the fourth round of the National Vaccination Days is extended until Friday.
The fourth leg of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” drive was initially scheduled from March 10 to 12 only.
Over 6.5 million senior citizens have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while only 1.9 million have received boosters.
Since April 2021, more than 64.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the virus. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection."
The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.
Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.
Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.
The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.
The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño
The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.
The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.
The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.
In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.
"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.
View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.
"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.
