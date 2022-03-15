Gov't may no longer hold massive 'Bayanihan, Bakunahan' drive â€” vaccine official

Gov't may no longer hold massive 'Bayanihan, Bakunahan' drive — vaccine official

A medical worker holds a box of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech for children aged 5-11 at a gym in San Juan City, suburban Manila on February 7, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The government may no longer hold another round of the nationwide COVID-19 immunization drive, a health official said Tuesday, noting authorities will instead focus on reaching areas will low vaccination rates.

“Baka hindi na tayo magkaroon ng National Vaccination Days. Mas focused na sa mga probinsyang kailangan ng tulong, doon ibubuhos. Hindi na parang general,” Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje told state broadcaster People’s Television.

(We may no longer National Vaccination Days. Instead, we will just be focus on provinces that need help. We will focus our assistance there.)

Cabotaje, who also heads the National Vaccination Operations Center, said the government will concentrate on raising the vaccine coverage of areas that have yet to fully inoculate 70% to 80% of their senior citizens.

The Philippines has conducted four massive COVID-19 vaccination activities, dubbed as “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” drive, to accelerate the rollout of life-saving jabs.

The government has administered 1.4 million doses out of its target 1.8 million shots for the fourth round of the immunization push.

According to health officials, the country is seeing a low vaccine uptake as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

“Ang ilan kasi nag-aatubili sila na magpabakuna dahil sa edad nila, hindi na raw nila kailangan kasi pababa na ang kaso,” Cabotaje said.

(Some are reluctant to get vaccinated because of their age. Some think it’s not needed anymore because cases are already decreasing.)

Immunization of elderly extended

Cabotaje also said the inoculation of senior citizens against COVID-19 under the fourth round of the National Vaccination Days is extended until Friday.

The fourth leg of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” drive was initially scheduled from March 10 to 12 only.

Over 6.5 million senior citizens have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while only 1.9 million have received boosters.

Since April 2021, more than 64.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the virus. — Gaea Katreena Cabico