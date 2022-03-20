DOLE inks deal on more work opportunities in Canada's Yukon

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment signed an agreement with the government of Yukon in Canada, allowing the deployment of Filipino workers under its Yukon Nominee Program.

The program allows employers in the Yukon Territory — a sparsely populated territory in Canada — to fill vacancies by hiring foreign workers if they cannot find qualified Canadians or permanent residents to do the job.

In a statement on Sunday, the department said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III and Yukon government minister Ranj Pillai signed a labor cooperation agreement covering the employment and protection of Filipino workers.

“The Memorandum of Understanding that we are signing today not only strengthens our bilateral labor relations but will also enhance our cooperation in the protection, recruitment and deployment of Filipino workers in Yukon,” Bello said.

The virtual signing ceremony was held last week, March 18. The deal has been in negotiation since 2019.

DOLE said the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and Yukon’s Department of Economic Development will handle the implementation of the memorandum.

According to the Yukon government website, the nominee program allows employers “to hire long-term employees.”

"Foreign workers, called nominees, nominated to work under the Yukon Nominee Program are accepted with the expectation that they'll live in Yukon over the long term," it stated.

Employers nominating workers abroad must comply with their responsibilities under the program.

The program prohibits employers from charging nominees with the costs incurred in recruiting or retaining the nominees, in providing what should be free health insurance, and any costs on workers’ compensation.

The Yukon Nominee Program also requires employers to “ensure that suitable housing is available for the nominee” or to help nominees find housing if requested.

Meanwhile, DOLE said it will begin screening qualified Filipino applicants once the implementing guidelines are approved.

The department said there are around 5,000 Filipinos in Yukon, most of whom have become permanent residents or Canadian citizens. — Kaycee Valmonte