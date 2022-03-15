Philippines OKs emergency use of Sinovac jab for kids 6 and up
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration has allowed the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese firm Sinovac for children aged six and above, a health official said Tuesday.
Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who chairs the National Vaccination Operations Center, said that Sinovac’s CoronaVac was granted emergency use authorization last March 11.
It is the second vaccine allowed for use for the age group, in addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
According to Cabotaje, the department and experts are already working on the implementing guidelines.
“Titignan nating mabuti kasi ang nasa EUA ng Sinovac ay for healthy individuals, healthy children so baka hindi kasama ‘yung with comorbidities. ‘Yun ang pinag-uusapan, fina-finalize natin ‘yung guidelines together with our experts,” she said.
(We will study it closely because the EUA for Sinovac indicates it is authorities for use for healthy individuals, healthy children so those with comorbidities may not be included. We’re discussing that. We’re finalizing the guidelines together with our experts.)
The health official added the government will use the existing CoronaVac formulation given to adults.
“We don’t need to buy additional Sinovac [vaccines], we have enough in stock,” Cabotaje said.
CoronaVac is also being used by countries such as China, Hong Kong and Indonesia for their pediatric population.
Over 64.5 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19 since March 2021. Meanwhile, 11.1 million people have received boosters.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." Bookmark our COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines. — Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file
The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.
Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.
Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.
The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.
The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño
The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.
The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.
The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.
In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.
"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.
View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.
Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.
"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.
