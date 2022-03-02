Kakampinks show up for Robredo in Iskoâ€™s Manila

Kakampinks show up for Robredo in Isko’s Manila

Edrian Santollano, 24, holds up a sign that reads "Ang tunay na bilis kilos ay na kay Leni" in a swipe at Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's presidential campaign tagline

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo’s supporters mounted a show of force in the Philippines’ vote-rich capital led by one of her opponents in the presidential race — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

Organizers said around 5,000 people turned up for the “Pink Magic of Hope” rally at Plaza Noli in Sampaloc, Manila graced by Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

One of them was 24-year-old Edrian Santollano, who brought with him a sign that reads “Ang tunay na bilis kilos ay na kay Leni,” a swipe at Domagoso’s campaign tagline.

“I’ve proven that the real bilis kilos (quick action) is with the Office of the Vice President under Leni Robredo’s leadership,” Santollano told Philstar.com in Filipino, recalling his experience using the OVP’s teleconsultation service when he caught COVID-19.

“When I called Bayanihan E-Konsulta, they were the first to respond to me. They gave me medicines and they monitored me,” he said.

Despite the outpouring of Kakampinks in Manila, Robredo has her work cut out for her in the capital city, where she lost to her archrival, former Sen. Bongbong Marcos, in the 2016 vice presidential race.

Marcos enjoys a wide lead over Robredo in pre-election surveys, while Domagoso remains the top second choice for president.

In her speech, Robredo acknowledged the uphill climb to Malacañang and counted on her supporters to take her to the highest elective seat.

“Marami po tayong ihahabol, pero gaya noong nangyari noong 2016, basta sama-sama tayo sa laban, walang imposible,” she said.

(We have a lot of catching up to do, but just like what happened in 2016, as long as we stick together in this battle, nothing is impossible.)