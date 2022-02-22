

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Ex-Sen. Osmeña withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte
 


Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
February 22, 2022 | 12:47pm





 
Ex-Sen. OsmeÃ±a withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte
Composite photo shows former Sen. Serge Osmeña and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso
File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Serge Osmeña said he withdrew his support for presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso after he declared he disagrees with the International Criminal Court prosecuting President Rodrigo Duterte.


The government has taken the position that the ICC, which the Philippines left in 2019, has no jurisdiction in the country and that domestic procedures for accountability for abuses exist and are functioning. 



"That is precisely why we need the United Nations to investigate those people in our country who are doing things that are not good for the people," Osmeña told ANC’s "After the Fact."


Osmeña now backs Vice President Leni Robredo for president, whom he says is the “best qualified among all the candidates” for Malacañang.


Isko: Better for local courts to handle 'drug war' abuses


Domagoso was among four candidates who were asked by GMA News anchor Jessica Soho whether the ICC should prosecute Duterte, to which he replied "no" but was not given a chance to explain his answer.


In a succeeding press conference, Domagoso said he will not turn over Duterte if the ICC were to convict him of crimes against humanity, adding that he would rather see the incumbent president be prosecuted by local courts.


The Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer has previously said that he will allow investigators from the ICC to enter the country for a preliminary investigation into alleged abuses in the "drug war." The preliminary investigation has been paused following a request from the Duterte administration.


Domagoso has also said that he is open to rejoining the ICC, which the Philippines bolted from after its then prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, launched a preliminary examination into the crimes against humanity allegedly committed by Duterte and his officials in the course of the anti-drug campaign.


It is not the first time that Domagoso has essentially thrown his support behind the Duterte administration, which he served under as social welfare undersecretary for five months in 2018.


Before Duterte backed out of the senatorial race, Domagoso said he would include him into his ticket, citing the president’s accomplishments like his administration’s flagship infrastructure program “Build, Build, Build.”


Domagoso has long positioned himself as a moderate and has denied being a secret administration candidate, but openly courted over the weekend the endorsement of Duterte’s party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan.


Duterte has still not made up his mind on who to endorse for president.


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
ISKO MORENO DOMAGOSO
RODRIGO DUTERTE
SERGE OSMEÃ±A

















Philstar



 





















    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







UP statistics professors: Do not accept survey results as they are







UP statistics professors: Do not accept survey results as they are



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 day ago 


Faculty members of the University of the Philippines School of Statistics reminded the public on Monday to be critical of...








Headlines
fbtw













'Class A of its own': San Juan City mall on US list of notorious markets for knockoffs







'Class A of its own': San Juan City mall on US list of notorious markets for knockoffs



By Angelica Y. Yang |
22 hours ago 


Greenhills Shopping Center, a mall based in San Juan City, Metro Manila, is still among the world's 35 physical markets known...








Headlines
fbtw













More former government officials, biz execs back Robredo







More former government officials, biz execs back Robredo



 By Helen Flores |
14 hours ago 


More former government officials and business executives have expressed their support for presidential aspirant Vice President...








Headlines
fbtw













DDS for Bongbong




By Jose Rodel Clapano |
14 hours ago 


An ally and vocal supporter of President Duterte refuted yesterday the claim of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno that the so-called Diehard Duterte Supporters are rooting for his presidential bid, and no one else.








Headlines
fbtw













Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president







Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 day ago 


In a joint statement, 16 former government officials said appealed to Filipino voters to choose Robredo as President Rodrigo...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Palace: Pinoys in Hong Kong getting assistance







Palace: Pinoys in Hong Kong getting assistance



By Alexis Romero |
14 hours ago 


The government is providing assistance to Filipino workers in Hong Kong who caught COVID-19, Malacañang said yesterday,...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines Oks vax certs of 8 more countries







Philippines Oks vax certs of 8 more countries



By Helen Flores |
14 hours ago 


The Philippines has approved the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of eight more countries, Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential...








Headlines
fbtw













Eleazar calls for vax drives at barangay level







Eleazar calls for vax drives at barangay level



By Jose Rodel Clapano |
14 hours ago 


As the number of people unwilling to get vaccinated against COVID-19 further decreases, former Philippine National Police...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno to copy, implement laws affecting BARMM







Isko Moreno to copy, implement laws affecting BARMM



By Ghio Ong |
14 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will just “copy” the existing policies being enforced to preserve...








Headlines
fbtw













Cartels rendering Rice Tariffication Law useless &ndash; Lacson








Cartels rendering Rice Tariffication Law useless – Lacson



By Paolo Romero |
14 hours ago 


Cartels and corruption have been rendering laws to boost agricultural production and improve the lives of farmers useless,...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






























 







Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with