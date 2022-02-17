

















































 
























Lacson questions Comelec policy requiring permits for each campaign activity
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 1:17pm





 
Lacson questions Comelec policy requiring permits for each campaign activity
Sen. Panfilo Lacson visits Imus Cathedral prior to the kick off of his presidential campaign.
Facebook / Ping Lacson
 


MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, a candidate for president, on Thursday questioned the election campaign permit system of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), saying it was impractical and an added burden to candidates.


He was referring to the Comelec's Resolution No. 10732 which requires groups to secure permits for every election campaign activity at least 72 hours in advance.



"You need to get permission for each and every activity. I think that's impractical. If the activities are similar, then they should just lump them as one. Comelec requires you to get their permission whether the activity is regional, national or local. Isn't that impractical?" Lacson told reporters in Filipino during a press conference on Thursday.


Without campaign permits, Comelec said, teams cannot hold in-person activities; motorcades and caravans; caucuses, meetings, conventions and indoor events; rallies and mitings de avance held outdoors. The rules were issued last November to help curb the spread of COVID-19 amid campaign season.


"Why is the Comelec doing that? Are they doing that to respond to the pandemic? When did the Comelec [assume the roles] of the [Department of Health]?" Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, Lacson's running mate, said in Filipino.


Their fellow senator Leila de Lima previously expressed similar sentiments when she questioned the campaign permit system, saying as well that it is an additional burden for political parties and candidates. 


De Lima, who is running for another term in the Senate, also said the system infringes on the rights of candidates, and may contribute to bureaucratic red tape. 


Last week, presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman and his running mate Walden Bello were not able to secure a permit to hold their proclamation rally on February 8, the start of the campaign period for national bets. 


Lacson's statement comes as another Comelec policy — on the maximum size for campaign posters and paraphernalia — comes under scrutiny. On Thursday, supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan reported that their posters and strreamers , even those hung up on private property, had been taken down. 


'Oplan Wasak'


Lacson also warned the public of supposed a demolition job against him that is allegedly being led by another presidential candidate who was "hurt by his narrative" to stop electing thieves into office.


The smear campaign is identified as "Oplan Wasak" (Operation Destroy).


Lacson earlier reminded Filipino voters to vote wisely and not choose leaders who will eventually steal from the country's coffers. 


READ: Lacson to voters: Don’t be partners of thieves


"While I do not have the slightest intention to zero in on any particular person much less other candidates in my 'Ubusin ang Magnanakaw' narrative, I will not be cowed by such reports and threats of black propaganda via the so-called 'Oplan Wasak' being plotted by some groups apparently hurt by my anti-corruption campaign," Lacson said in a separate statement posted on the Senate website. 


Based on the information his camp received, Lacson said there is a political group "at the grassroots level" funding the alleged smear job.


The longtime public servant said these harassment tactics are not new, as he has faced death threats and smear campaigns in his line of work.


"This is not new to me. But it's high time that the people wake up to the reality that unbridled corruption destroys our nation and the future of our children," he said.


 










 









