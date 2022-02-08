Lacson after Duterte comment: We will run as if nobody endorsed us

Presidential bet Panfilo "Ping" Lacson addresses his supporters during the launch of his presidential bid at his hometown in Imus, Cavite on Feb. 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Tuesday that he and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III will continue running for national office "as if no one is endorsing them."

He said this in reaction to President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier statement that he is not supporting any presidential aspirant "at this time" unless there is a compelling reason to do so.

"That is his personal decision and belief. Let's leave it at that. We will run as if there is no one or any celebrity endorsing us," Lacson said in Filipino in a press conference with reporters before he formally launched his bid for the highest office in the land.

He said they will instead focus on educating people to vote for upright leaders, explaining that "thieves" in top government positions are brought into power because people cast their ballots for them.

Although Filipinos have the right to vote and the Constitution has few requirements for candidates, the prevalence of political dynasties, the weakness of political parties and the cost of running a campaign have often left voters with few choices at the elections.

Lacson kicked off his presidential campaign at his hometown Imus, Cavite, on Tuesday, which marks the first day of the official campaign period for candidates running for national positions.

Meanwhile, Sotto believes that Duterte's decision to not endorse any presidential candidates shows that he is leaving the decision up to the Filipino people.



"The endorsement of President Duterte is gold. But since he has decided not to endorse anyone, he is letting the Filipinos make that decision," he said during the press con.

Lacson and Sotto's platforms focus on anti-corruption and good governance- which have long been part of their advocacies.

The tandem hopes to restore the public's trust in the government.

