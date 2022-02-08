

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Lacson after Duterte comment: We will run as if nobody endorsed us
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 8, 2022 | 7:09pm





 
Lacson after Duterte comment: We will run as if nobody endorsed us
Presidential bet Panfilo "Ping" Lacson addresses his supporters during the launch of his presidential bid at his hometown in Imus, Cavite on Feb. 8, 2022.
Lacson-Sotto campaign team 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Tuesday that he and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III will continue running for national office "as if no one is endorsing them."


He said this in reaction to President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier statement that he is not supporting any presidential aspirant "at this time" unless there is a compelling reason to do so.



"That is his personal decision and belief. Let's leave it at that. We will run as if there is no one or any celebrity endorsing us," Lacson said in Filipino in a press conference with reporters before he formally launched his bid for the highest office in the land.


He said they will instead focus on educating people to vote for upright leaders, explaining that "thieves" in top government positions are brought into power because people cast their ballots for them. 


Although Filipinos have the right to vote and the Constitution has few requirements for candidates, the prevalence of political dynasties, the weakness of political parties and the cost of running a campaign have often left voters with few choices at the elections.


READ: Lacson to voters: Don’t be partners of thieves


Lacson kicked off his presidential campaign at his hometown Imus, Cavite, on Tuesday, which marks the first day of the official campaign period for candidates running for national positions.


Meanwhile, Sotto believes that Duterte's decision to not endorse any presidential candidates shows that he is leaving the decision up to the Filipino people.

 

"The endorsement of President Duterte is gold. But since he has decided not to endorse anyone, he is letting the Filipinos make that decision," he said during the press con. 


Lacson and Sotto's platforms focus on anti-corruption and good governance- which have long been part of their advocacies. 


The tandem hopes to restore the public's trust in the government.

 


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
ELECTIONS
PING LACSON
RODRIGO DUTERTE
TITO SOTTO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail



 By PhilstarLIVE |
12 hours ago 


The campaign season will officially start on February 8 and will end on May 7.








Headlines
fbtw













Suspended lawyer Gadon faces criminal raps over vulgar video vs journalist







Suspended lawyer Gadon faces criminal raps over vulgar video vs journalist



By Kristine Joy Patag |
10 hours ago 


Journalist Raissa Robles has filed multiple criminal complaints against now-suspended lawyer Larry Gadon over his profanity-laced...








Headlines
fbtw













Lorraine Badoy's threat of raps over fact-check an affront to people's right to know &mdash; groups







Lorraine Badoy's threat of raps over fact-check an affront to people's right to know — groups



By Kristine Joy Patag |
8 hours ago 


"By attacking the fact-checkers, [Undersecretary] Badoy made it clear which sides she stands on the battle for truth....








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA: Five Metro Manila cities now at low risk for COVID-19







OCTA: Five Metro Manila cities now at low risk for COVID-19



By Franco Luna |
6 hours ago 


"The rest of the National Capital Region and other local government units in NCR are still under moderate risk. Continued...

 






Headlines
fbtw













COA: Ombudsman management too top-heavy







COA: Ombudsman management too top-heavy



By Delon Porcalla |
20 hours ago 


Auditors from the Commission on Audit have discovered that the Office of the Ombudsman’s management team is top-heavy,...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Duterte prepares to leave Palace early







Duterte prepares to leave Palace early



By Alexis Romero |
14 minutes ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that he is already preparing to leave Malacañang and that he has started packing...








Headlines
fbtw













Agencies seek to complete, present 'new normal' roadmap to Duterte early March







Agencies seek to complete, present 'new normal' roadmap to Duterte early March



By Alexis Romero |
2 hours ago 


Officials seek to finish the Philippines' "new normal" roadmap by next month, President Rodrigo Duterte's pandemic response...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo&rsquo;s campaign kicks off in hometown Naga with promise of new politics







Robredo’s campaign kicks off in hometown Naga with promise of new politics



By Xave Gregorio |
2 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo returned to her roots in Naga City to launch her campaign for the presidency, promising to bring...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte ignores Senate panel's Pharmally probe report







Duterte ignores Senate panel's Pharmally probe report



By Alexis Romero |
2 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte brushed aside the Senate Blue Ribbon committee's recommendations on the government's allegedly overpriced...








Headlines
fbtw





 







Palace issues memo ordering agencies to prepare for implementation of PhilSys







Palace issues memo ordering agencies to prepare for implementation of PhilSys



By Alexis Romero |
2 hours ago 


Malacañang has ordered state agencies and local governments to prepare for the implementation of the Philippine Identification...








Headlines
fbtw









 
Recommended














 

 











 


























Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with