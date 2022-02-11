

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
De Lima: Comelec campaign permit system 'an added burden' for bets, parties
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 12:48pm





 
De Lima: Comelec campaign permit system 'an added burden' for bets, parties
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — Reelectionist Sen. Leila de Lima is urging the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to review and eliminate its election campaign permit system, calling it an added burden for political parties and candidates.


She also argued that the permit system infringes on candidates' rights to conduct activities during campaign period and may contribute to bureaucratic red tape. 



De Lima made these comments shortly after the 90-day campaign period for national candidates began, and after Comelec said that presidential aspirant and labor leader Leody de Guzman and his running mate Walden Bello failed to secure a permit to hold their proclamation rally on February 8.


READ: Comelec urged to drop election offense vs Ka Leody-Walden tandem amid permit slipup


De Guzman, a labor leader and presidential candidate of Partido Lakas ng Masa, decided to push through with the proclamation rally anyway, but said in a press conference after that there had been lapses in the campaign's application for a permit.


Speaking at the Pandesal Forum this week, De Guzman said that PLM told him that the Comelec required a permit from the local government before it could process the application for the Comelec permit, which delayed the process.


"[Comelec should] revisit and eliminate this campaign permit system, being the hindrance to the holding of free and fair elections that it currently is, before it unnecessarily constraints the candidates' right to campaign effectively," De Lima said in a statement on the Senate's website. 


She explained that the permit system can deny candidates of their rights to conduct election campaigns because this procedure could turn into a form of "bureaucratic red tape."


"With the start of the campaign period for national posts, we are now realizing that it is an unnecessary added burden to political parties and candidates," she said.


'Comelec may have gone overboard in its zeal'


According to her, Comelec is not mandated to issue permits for campaign activities, based on the Constitution and election laws. 


"Comelec might have just gone overboard this time in its zeal to reinforce election rules in coping with the pandemic. But even a pandemic should not be a cause to restrict our democracy and our democratic exercises," De Lima claimed. 


De Lima is among the senators endorsed by Vice President Leni Robredo, who is vying for the presidency in this year's elections, and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan. 


De Lima, who is currently in jail due to drug trafficking charges, was represented by her spokesperson Dino de Leon who held up a large cardboard cut out of the senator during the proclamation rally of the Robredo-Pangilinan duo.


READ: Philippine politicians who have run for election behind bars


Under the Comelec's Resolution No. 10732, groups seeking to hold election campaign activities need to secure permits filed at least 72 hours before the intended schedule.


Without these permits, campaign teams cannot hold in-person activities; motorcades and caravans; caucuses, meetings, conventions and indoor events; rallies and miting de avance held outdoors. 


The Comelec issued the guidelines late last year in a bid to help curb the spread of COVID-19 amid campaign season.


The national and local elections is set to take place on May 9. 


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
KIKO PANGILINAN
LEILA DE LIMA
LENI ROBREDO
SENATE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Comelec division junks disqualification suits vs Marcos







Comelec division junks disqualification suits vs Marcos



By Kristine Joy Patag |
18 hours ago 


The Comelec’s First Division on Thursday promulgated its resolution denying the consolidated petitions for disqualification...








Headlines
fbtw













SWS: More Pinoys back mandatory jabs, restrictions for unvaxxed







SWS: More Pinoys back mandatory jabs, restrictions for unvaxxed



By Janvic Mateo |
13 hours ago 


About half of adult Filipinos support mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and stricter policies against the unvaccinated, a recent...








Headlines
fbtw













Only 10% of target population has received boosters







Only 10% of target population has received boosters



By Mayen Jaymalin |
13 hours ago 


The Department of Health yesterday reported that only about 10 percent of the target population has received boosters against...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko strategist says Marcos' numbers going down due to media no-shows







Isko strategist says Marcos' numbers going down due to media no-shows



By Franco Luna |
22 hours ago 


“The reason I suppose his numbers are gradually going down is precisely because people do not like candidates who do...








Headlines
fbtw













Senators hit agriculture execs over &lsquo;detrimental&rsquo; fish imports







Senators hit agriculture execs over ‘detrimental’ fish imports



 By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
13 hours ago 


Senators chided officials of the Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for justifying...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Guanzon takes swipe at Ferolino, as petitioners vow to take Marcos petition ruling to Supreme Court







Guanzon takes swipe at Ferolino, as petitioners vow to take Marcos petition ruling to Supreme Court



1 hour ago 


Petitioners seeking the disqualification of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. are ready to...








Headlines
fbtw













Presidential bets unfazed as Marcos hurdles 3 more blocks to candidacy







Presidential bets unfazed as Marcos hurdles 3 more blocks to candidacy



3 hours ago 


Fellow presidential aspirants of Ferdinand “Bongbong" Marcos Jr., current survey frontrunner, are unfazed as he...








Headlines
fbtw













3rd national COVID-19 vaccination push extended until February 18







3rd national COVID-19 vaccination push extended until February 18



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
 4 hours ago 


The third “Bayanihan Bakunahan” push was initially scheduled on February 10 and 11.








Headlines
fbtw













DOLE urges employers to let workers accompany kids for COVID-19 vaccination







DOLE urges employers to let workers accompany kids for COVID-19 vaccination



4 hours ago 


The Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday issued an advisory on the payment of wages for private sector employees...








Headlines
fbtw













Bets to DILG: Allow selfies during campaign







Bets to DILG: Allow selfies during campaign



By Romina Cabrera |
13 hours ago 


Some politicians are appealing to authorities to scrap the ban on “selfies” or photo opportunities with supporters...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with