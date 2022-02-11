Presidential bet Lacson wants localized anti-insurgency efforts in conflict-stricken areas

Sen. Panfilo Lacson visits Imus Cathedral prior to the kick off of his presidential campaign.

MANILA, Philippines — If he wins the presidency, Sen. Ping Lacson said on Friday that he will push for the participation of local governments in combating insurgency in conflict-ridden areas.

He noted a disconnect between Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) leader Joma Sison who is staying in the Netherlands; and local insurgents- whom he described as being "exploited."

"It's better if we localize [programs on anti-insurgency]. Who else can better know the insurgency problems of the land other than the local executives?" Lacson said in Tagalog during a chance interview with reporters on Friday during the fourth day of his campaign which he held in Panabo, Davao del Norte.

The longtime public official also believes that anti-insurgency efforts should only focus on areas affected by conflict.

At present, the National Task Force to End the Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), led by President Rodrigo Duterte, is in charge of achieving inclusive and sustainable peace through a "whole of nation approach".

Lacson pointed out that the NTF-ELCAC has programs which do not receive funding when they need it, and vice versa. He then pushed for the streamlining of the funds disbursement in these programs.

"The programs and concept [of the NTF-ELCAC] are good. But there's something wrong with its implementation," Lacson said in Filipino.

Lacson's running mate in this year's elections is Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III.

Lacson is launching is second presidential bid, eighteen years after he lost to Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who eventually became the 14th president of the Philippines.