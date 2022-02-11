

















































 
























Headlines
 
3rd national COVID-19 vaccination push extended until February 18
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 9:46am





 
3rd national COVID-19 vaccination push extended until February 18
A child receives the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 as a performer dressed as superhero character Spider-Man looks on at a gym in San Juan City, suburban Manila on February 7, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
 


MANILA, Philippines — The third leg of the government’s massive COVID-19 vaccination drive will be extended until February 18, the Department of Health said Friday.


The third “Bayanihan Bakunahan” push was initially scheduled on February 10 and 11.



The DOH urged the unvaccinated, children, senior citizens, and those eligible to get booster shots to get jabbed during the extended inoculation campaign.




Walk-ins are allowed during the vaccination activity, National Task Force adviser Ted Herbosa said.  


Authorities are aiming to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 by the end of March.


Nearly 60 million people have completed immunization. Meanwhile, only eight million have received booster doses.


The Philippines on Monday started vaccinating children aged five to 11 years old against COVID-19. The program will be expanded to other regions next week.


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
COVID-19 VACCINES

















