Ordinances restricting the unvaccinated relaxed with shift to Alert Level 2

Health workers conduct house-to-house antigen testing for residents of West Rembo in Makati City on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The activity is part of COVID-19 response program of the office of the Vice President Leni Robredo. DOH Epidemiology Bureau director Dr. Alethea de Guzman, said 15 areas in Metro Manila already have cases of the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant

MANILA, Philippines — With the declaration of Alert Level 2, the Metro Manila Council's resolution limiting the mobility of the unvaccinated is also lifted, along with the "no vaccination, no ride" department order on public transportation.

Under Alert Level 2, the maximum operational capacities for several businesses and activities is 50% for indoor venues, fully vaccinated persons, and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated and 70% for outdoor venues provided all workers of the establishments are fully inoculated against COVID-19.

In Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the City Law and Order Cluster will strictly enforce disciplinary hours for minors, who are prohibited from loitering in public places after 10 p.m.

Gatherings "for no specific purpose" are prohibited, while gatherings in residences among persons not belonging to the same household are allowed but "discouraged."

Pasay City also imposed a curfew for all minors in the city from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Quezon City Memorandum No. 06-22 also said that non-fully vaccinated individuals "may engage in outdoor activities, and use public transportation and may also enter indoor establishments to obtain essential goods and services."

All persons are highly encouraged to limit activities out of the home, and businesses are encouraged to adopt work-from-home arrangements to the extent possible, it also said.

In Pasay, though, "unvaccinated persons, regardless of age, must remain at home except as necessary to obtain essential goods and services, or when necessary for work."

Pasay City public information officer Elmer Mesina told reporters that "the LGU will abide by the recommendations of the IATF."

Asked if the new memorandum should take precedence over elapsed MMC Resolution or the IATF's Alert Level 2, Mesina said: "The mayor and his team are currently working on these kinks. Let's wait for their decision."

PNP urges parents: Follow safety protocols

The Philippine National Police also said it is set to recalibrate its action plan in response to the downgrading of Metro Manila and seven other areas to Alert Level 2 starting February 1 until February 15.

Under this alert level, children are allowed to go outdoors. Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief said that if there is no important purpose in bringing the minors outside, then it is better to keep them at home to avoid being caught up in crowded places.

“We are appealing again to the parents or guardians to take the responsibility of monitoring their minor companion since there isn’t any age restriction for those who wish to go outdoors,” he said.

The PNP assured the public that the deployment of police personnel in public places or areas of concern is already being mapped out.

“We advise our unit commanders to verify the adjustments in policies that the LGUs may implement in their locality,” Carlos said.