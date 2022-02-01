Ordinances restricting the unvaccinated relaxed with shift to Alert Level 2
MANILA, Philippines — With the declaration of Alert Level 2, the Metro Manila Council's resolution limiting the mobility of the unvaccinated is also lifted, along with the "no vaccination, no ride" department order on public transportation.
Under Alert Level 2, the maximum operational capacities for several businesses and activities is 50% for indoor venues, fully vaccinated persons, and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated and 70% for outdoor venues provided all workers of the establishments are fully inoculated against COVID-19.
In Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the City Law and Order Cluster will strictly enforce disciplinary hours for minors, who are prohibited from loitering in public places after 10 p.m.
Gatherings "for no specific purpose" are prohibited, while gatherings in residences among persons not belonging to the same household are allowed but "discouraged."
Pasay City also imposed a curfew for all minors in the city from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Quezon City Memorandum No. 06-22 also said that non-fully vaccinated individuals "may engage in outdoor activities, and use public transportation and may also enter indoor establishments to obtain essential goods and services."
All persons are highly encouraged to limit activities out of the home, and businesses are encouraged to adopt work-from-home arrangements to the extent possible, it also said.
In Pasay, though, "unvaccinated persons, regardless of age, must remain at home except as necessary to obtain essential goods and services, or when necessary for work."
Pasay City public information officer Elmer Mesina told reporters that "the LGU will abide by the recommendations of the IATF."
Asked if the new memorandum should take precedence over elapsed MMC Resolution or the IATF's Alert Level 2, Mesina said: "The mayor and his team are currently working on these kinks. Let's wait for their decision."
PNP urges parents: Follow safety protocols
The Philippine National Police also said it is set to recalibrate its action plan in response to the downgrading of Metro Manila and seven other areas to Alert Level 2 starting February 1 until February 15.
Under this alert level, children are allowed to go outdoors. Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief said that if there is no important purpose in bringing the minors outside, then it is better to keep them at home to avoid being caught up in crowded places.
“We are appealing again to the parents or guardians to take the responsibility of monitoring their minor companion since there isn’t any age restriction for those who wish to go outdoors,” he said.
The PNP assured the public that the deployment of police personnel in public places or areas of concern is already being mapped out.
“We advise our unit commanders to verify the adjustments in policies that the LGUs may implement in their locality,” Carlos said.
President Rodrigo Duterte signs Executive Order No. 151 adopting the alert level system for nationwide rollout.
Under the order, the alert level system will be implemented in four phases.
- Phase 1: NCR, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, Davao region
- Phase 2: Ilocos, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao
- Phase 3: Cagayan, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula
- Phase 4: CAR, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, BARMM
— Main photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe
Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, Batanes, Biliran, Southern Leyte and Basilan will be placed under Alert Level 2 from February 1 to 15, the government's pandemic task force says.
For Metro Manila mayors, escalating COVID-19 restrictions to Alert Level 4 is not necessary as of the moment despite the record-breaking climb in COVID-19 infections, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chief Benjamin Abalos Jr. says.
The Philippines breached its highest single-day count of virus detections for the second straight day yesterday as the highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is believed to be making the rounds.
The Department of Health registers its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began.
An additional 26,458 new COVID-19 infections were logged Saturday, surpassing the previous peak during the Delta-driven surge of 26,303 cases in September last year.
Following a rise in COVID-19 cases over the holidays, the Philippines is once again classified as high risk for COVID-19.
The Department of Health reports that the country and the National Capital Region are at high risk classification with two-week growth rates greater than 200% and average daily attack rate greater than 1 per 100,000 population.
Five other regions — 4A, 3, 9, 11 and 10 — show positive TWGRs and are at low to moderate risk case classification.
The DOH reports 4,600 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the Philippines' tally to 2,851,931.
The latest tally of new cases is the highest since October 24.
The number of active cases is at 21,418, the highest since November 20.
Ngayong 4 PM, Enero 2, 2022, ang Department of Health ay nakapagtala ng 4,600 na karagdagang kaso ng COVID-19. Samantala ay mayroon namang naitalang 535 na gumaling at 25 na pumanaw.— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) January 2, 2022
Sa kabuuang bilang ng mga naitalang kaso sa bansa, 0.8% (21,418) ang aktibong kaso, pic.twitter.com/Qceqf1fKSY
