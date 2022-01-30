NCR, 7 other areas under Alert Level 2 starting February, Palace says

City health officials of Biñan, Laguna innoculate residents at the Alonte Sports Arena on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Many of the new recipients are workers getting the shot for the first time as the DOTr was about to implement the "no vaccine, no ride" policy in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces, along with other areas in Visayas and Mindanao, are back to Alert Level 2 starting February 1, the Palace said.

This was confirmed by Malacañang on Sunday, according to reports. The complete list of new areas under Alert Level 2 is as follows:

Luzon

Metro Manila

Batanes

Bulacan

Cavite

Rizal

Visayas

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Basilan

Under Alert Level 2, the maximum operational capacities for several businesses and activities is 50% for indoor venues, fully vaccinated persons, and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated and 70% for outdoor venues provided all workers of the establishments are fully inoculated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the following areas will be under Alert Level 3 during the same period:

Luzon

Abra

Apayao

Baguio City

Benguet

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Dagupan City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Santiago City

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Nueva Ecija

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Batangas

Laguna

Lucena City

Quezon

Marinduque

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa City

Albay

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Masbate

Naga City

Sorsogon

Visayas

Aklan

Antique

Bacolod City

Capiz City

Iloilo City

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Western Samar

Mindanao

Isabela City

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Bukidnon

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Davao City

Davao del Sur

Davao del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

General Santos City

North Cotabato

Sarangani

South Cotabato

Sultan Kudarat

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Butuan City

Maguindanao

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

The Philippines is currently in the middle of a surge attributed to the more transmissible Omicron variant. Alert Level 2 is the same alert status the country was under before the current surge began in late December.

According to the OCTA Research Group, the capital region along with Cavite and Rizal are back to the "moderate risk" classification for COVID-19.

This comes despite the positivity rates in those areas still being at least 20%, which means that one in every five tests for the coronavirus comes out positive.

When the national government's coronavirus rolled out its new alert system, it explained that Alert Level 2 will be hoisted in areas where case transmission is low and decreasing, healthcare utilization is low, or cases are low but increasing, or cases are low and decreasing but bed utilization and ICU utilization is increasing.