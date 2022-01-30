

















































 
























NCR, 7 other areas under Alert Level 2 starting February, Palace says
 


January 30, 2022 | 12:26pm





 
NCR, 7 other areas under Alert Level 2 starting February, Palace says
City health officials of Biñan, Laguna innoculate residents at the Alonte Sports Arena on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Many of the new recipients are workers getting the shot for the first time as the DOTr was about to implement the "no vaccine, no ride" policy in Metro Manila. 
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo
 


MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces, along with other areas in Visayas and Mindanao, are back to Alert Level 2 starting February 1, the Palace said. 


This was confirmed by Malacañang on Sunday, according to reports. The complete list of new areas under Alert Level 2 is as follows:



  • Metro Manila
  • Batanes
  • Bulacan
  • Cavite
  • Rizal
  • Biliran
  • Southern Leyte
  • Basilan
Under Alert Level 2, the maximum operational capacities for several businesses and activities is 50% for indoor venues, fully vaccinated persons, and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated and 70% for outdoor venues provided all workers of the establishments are fully inoculated against COVID-19.


Meanwhile, the following areas will be under Alert Level 3 during the same period:


  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • Baguio City
  • Benguet
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Dagupan City
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Santiago City
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • Angeles City
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Olongapo City
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales
  • Batangas
  • Laguna
  • Lucena City
  • Quezon
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Puerto Princesa City
  • Albay
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Masbate
  • Naga City
  • Sorsogon
  • Aklan
  • Antique
  • Bacolod City
  • Capiz City
  • Iloilo City
  • Iloilo
  • Negros Occidental
  • Guimaras
  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City
  • Bohol
  • Cebu
  • Negros Oriental
  • Siquijor
  • Ormoc City
  • Tacloban City
  • Eastern Samar
  • Leyte
  • Northern Samar
  • Western Samar
  • Isabela City
  • Zamboanga City
  • Zamboanga del Sur
  • Zamboanga del Norte
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Bukidnon
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Iligan City
  • Lanao del Norte 
  • Misamis Occidental 
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Davao City
  • Davao del Sur
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao Oriental
  • Davao de Oro
  • General Santos City 
  • North Cotabato 
  • Sarangani
  • South Cotabato
  • Sultan Kudarat
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Butuan City
  • Maguindanao
  • Cotabato City
  • Lanao del Sur
The Philippines is currently in the middle of a surge attributed to the more transmissible Omicron variant. Alert Level 2 is the same alert status the country was under before the current surge began in late December. 


According to the OCTA Research Group, the capital region along with Cavite and Rizal are back to the "moderate risk" classification for COVID-19. 


This comes despite the positivity rates in those areas still being at least 20%, which means that one in every five tests for the coronavirus comes out positive. 


When the national government's coronavirus rolled out its new alert system, it explained that Alert Level 2 will be hoisted in areas where case transmission is low and decreasing, healthcare utilization is low, or cases are low but increasing, or cases are low and decreasing but bed utilization and ICU utilization is increasing.


    



 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 30, 2022 - 11:51am 




President Rodrigo Duterte signs Executive Order No. 151 adopting the alert level system for nationwide rollout.


  • Phase 1: NCR, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, Davao region
  • Phase 2: Ilocos, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao
  • Phase 3: Cagayan, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Phase 4: CAR, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, BARMM
— Main photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe







January 30, 2022 - 11:51am 


Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, Batanes, Biliran, Southern Leyte and Basilan will be placed under Alert Level 2 from February 1 to 15, the government's pandemic task force says.







January 10, 2022 - 3:29pm 


For Metro Manila mayors, escalating COVID-19 restrictions to Alert Level 4 is not necessary as of the moment despite the record-breaking climb in COVID-19 infections, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chief Benjamin Abalos Jr. says.


The Philippines breached its highest single-day count of virus detections for the second straight day yesterday as the highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is believed to be making the rounds.







January 8, 2022 - 4:30pm 


The Department of Health registers its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began.


An additional 26,458 new COVID-19 infections were logged Saturday, surpassing the previous peak during the Delta-driven surge of 26,303 cases in September last year.







January 3, 2022 - 1:54pm 


Following a rise in COVID-19 cases over the holidays, the Philippines is once again classified as high risk for COVID-19.


The Department of Health reports that the country and the National Capital Region are at high risk classification with two-week growth rates greater than 200% and average daily attack rate greater than 1 per 100,000 population.


Five other regions — 4A, 3, 9, 11 and 10 — show positive TWGRs and are at low to moderate risk case classification.







January 2, 2022 - 4:32pm 


The DOH reports 4,600 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the Philippines' tally to 2,851,931.


The latest tally of new cases is the highest since October 24.


The number of active cases is at 21,418, the highest since November 20.


 
















