House panel recommends syndicated estafa raps vs Pharmally execs

A House of Representatives panel holds its final hearing on the government's deals with its favored pandemic supplier Pharmacy Pharmaceutical Corp. on October 4, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — A House of Representatives panel that looked into allegedly overpriced pandemic supplies purchases by the government has recommended the filing of criminal complaints against executives of Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corp, the company that got the lion's share of government contracts.

Rep. Michael Alipay (DIWA party-list), chair of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, on Monday said the panel recommended filing syndicated estafa raps before the Department of Justice against the following Pharmally officials and staff:

chairman Huang Tzu Yen

treasurer Mohit Dargani

president Twinkle Dargani

director Lincoln ong

Justine Garado

Krizle Mago

“The act of Pharmally employees in soliciting supply contracts from the government despite knowing it was grossly unqualified to do so and tantamount to fraudulent misrepresentation resulting in damage and disadvantage to the government,” Aglipay told reporters.

The lawmaker added the that acts of the pharmaceutical company officials are grossly aggravated since these were done at the height of the pandemic, where more lenient procurement regulations were enforced.

“In this manner, Pharmally gravely abused the system to the insufferable prejudice of the government,” Aglipay added.

He added that Pharmally obtained and misappropriated funds amounting P8.68 billion which prejudiced the Filipino people. “Pharmally maliciously misrepresented that they possess financial capability… in order to solicit and win contracts from the government,” Aglipay continued.

The panel also urged filing falsification of public documents complaints against Jorge Mendoza II and Mervin Ian Tanquintic of the Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service (PS-DBM) Inspection Division before the Office of the Ombudsman, News5 reported.

Aglipay said they did not recommend filing complaints against Michael Yang and Christopher Lao, two other personalities linked to the issue at the Senate hearings into pandemic spending, due to “insufficiency of evidence.”

“We undertook all procedures and processes legally and fairly... The evidence does not warrant or is not enough for cases to hold,” he added.

‘No overpricing’

While the panel recommended the filing of complaints, they maintained that there was no overpricing in the purchase of the materials, supplies and equipment.

“The procedure on emergency procurement pursuant to Bayanihan Act One undertaken by the PS-DBM as guided by [Government Procurement Policy Board] Circular No. 01-2020 was consistent with applicable rules and regulations. There was nothing irregular nor illegal in the procedure applied PS-DBM,” the statement from the committee read.

Aglipay said the panel’s report will be submitted to the House speaker for adoption in plenary.

Copies of the report, when approved, will also be furnished to the Ombudsman and DOJ, for their further action.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is also expected to release its report on its months-long inquiry into the alleged anomalous government deals during the pandemic. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Xave Gregorio