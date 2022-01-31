

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
House panel recommends syndicated estafa raps vs Pharmally execs
 


Philstar.com
January 31, 2022 | 2:21pm





 
House panel recommends syndicated estafa raps vs Pharmally execs
A House of Representatives panel holds its final hearing on the government's deals with its favored pandemic supplier Pharmacy Pharmaceutical Corp. on October 4, 2021. 
Screen grab / House of Representatives Facebook page
 


MANILA, Philippines — A House of Representatives panel that looked into allegedly overpriced pandemic supplies purchases by the government has recommended the filing of criminal complaints against executives of Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corp, the company that got the lion's share of government contracts.


Rep. Michael Alipay (DIWA party-list), chair of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, on Monday said the panel recommended filing syndicated estafa raps before the Department of Justice against the following Pharmally officials and staff:



    

  • chairman Huang Tzu Yen
    • 

  • treasurer Mohit Dargani
    • 

  • president Twinkle Dargani
    • 

  • director Lincoln ong
    • 

  • Justine Garado
    • 

  • Krizle Mago
    • 



“The act of Pharmally employees in soliciting supply contracts from the government despite knowing it was grossly unqualified to do so and tantamount to fraudulent misrepresentation resulting in damage and disadvantage to the government,” Aglipay told reporters.


The lawmaker added the that acts of the pharmaceutical company officials are grossly aggravated since these were done at the height of the pandemic, where more lenient procurement regulations were enforced.


“In this manner, Pharmally gravely abused the system to the insufferable prejudice of the government,” Aglipay added.


He added that Pharmally obtained and misappropriated funds amounting P8.68 billion which prejudiced the Filipino people. “Pharmally maliciously misrepresented that they possess financial capability… in order to solicit and win contracts from the government,” Aglipay continued.


The panel also urged filing falsification of public documents complaints against Jorge Mendoza II and Mervin Ian Tanquintic of the Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service (PS-DBM) Inspection Division before the Office of the Ombudsman, News5 reported.


Aglipay said they did not recommend filing complaints against Michael Yang and Christopher Lao, two other personalities linked to the issue at the Senate hearings into pandemic spending, due to “insufficiency of evidence.”


“We undertook all procedures and processes legally and fairly... The evidence does not warrant or is not enough for cases to hold,” he added.


‘No overpricing’


While the panel recommended the filing of complaints, they maintained that there was no overpricing in the purchase of the materials, supplies and equipment.


“The procedure on emergency procurement pursuant to Bayanihan Act One undertaken by the PS-DBM as guided by [Government Procurement Policy Board] Circular No. 01-2020 was consistent with applicable rules and regulations. There was nothing irregular nor illegal in the procedure applied PS-DBM,” the statement from the committee read.


Aglipay said the panel’s report will be submitted to the House speaker for adoption in plenary.


Copies of the report, when approved, will also be furnished to the Ombudsman and DOJ, for their further action.


The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is also expected to release its report on its months-long inquiry into the alleged anomalous government deals during the pandemic. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Xave Gregorio


 










 









HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
PHARMALLY

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







US, Japan maritime stance aligns with Philippines interests &ndash; Del Rosario







US, Japan maritime stance aligns with Philippines interests – Del Rosario



By Pia Lee-Brago |
16 hours ago 


Efforts of the United States and Japan to oppose China’s attempts to advance its illegal claims in the South China Sea...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon&rsquo;s actions on Marcos case







Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon’s actions on Marcos case



By Xave Gregorio |
2 days ago 


Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino wants Comelec chief Sheriff Abas to take a look at Comelec Commissioner Guanzon’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec says polls secured as cybersecurity center flags Smartmatic &lsquo;breach&rsquo;







Comelec says polls secured as cybersecurity center flags Smartmatic ‘breach’



By Xave Gregorio |
3 days ago 


The Commission on Elections assured lawmakers on Friday that the polls are still secured even as the government’s cybersecurity...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo-Kiko proclamation rally set in Camarines Sur







Robredo-Kiko proclamation rally set in Camarines Sur



By Helen Flores |
16 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan will hold a proclamation rally...








Headlines
fbtw













Makabayan says can deliver around 3M votes for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem







Makabayan says can deliver around 3M votes for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem



By Xave Gregorio |
2 days ago 


Officials of the progressive Makabayan coalition said they are confident they can deliver roughly three million votes for...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









DOST's new nuclear medicine facility hopes to lower costs in cancer staging, treatment







DOST's new nuclear medicine facility hopes to lower costs in cancer staging, treatment



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 hour ago 


The Nuclear Medicine Research and Innovation Center hopes to make cancer detection, treatment and management more affordable...








Headlines
fbtw













Premises of courts in NCR, Alert Level 2 areas ordered open







Premises of courts in NCR, Alert Level 2 areas ordered open



By Kristine Joy Patag |
2 hours ago 


Premises of trial courts in areas under Alert Level 2, including Metro Manila, shall be opened but videoconferencing hearings...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno wants skyways, 'more space' for cars in urban areas







Isko Moreno wants skyways, 'more space' for cars in urban areas



By Franco Luna |
2 hours ago 


Do more roads actually mean less traffic?








Headlines
fbtw













Binay questions lifting of quarantine requirement for international travelers







Binay questions lifting of quarantine requirement for international travelers



By Angelica Y. Yang |
4 hours ago 


Sen. Nancy Binay on Monday questioned the pandemic task force's decision to suspend quarantine requirements for fully-vaccinated...








Headlines
fbtw













La Ni&ntilde;a  to continue until April &ndash; Pagasa







La Niña to continue until April – Pagasa



 By Michael Punongbayan |
16 hours ago 


 Almost the entire country will still be experiencing the La Niña weather phenomenon – which increases the likelihood...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with