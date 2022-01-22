Philippines records 30,552 new coronavirus infections
January 22, 2022 | 4:17pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged 30,552 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people who have been recorded as having tested positive for the coronavirus to 3,387,524.
The Department of Health reported that 97 more people died, pushing the death toll to 53,406.
Meanwhile, 41,471 were tagged as recovered, which brought down the number of active cases to 280,619. There are now 3,053,499 people who have recovered from the infection.
All labs were able to submit testing data, DOH said.
Vaccines still effective vs severe COVID
- COVID-19 vaccines and boosters still have a high efficacy against severe disease during the Omicron wave of the virus, according to a large real-world study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Malacañang clarified that the government is not issuing cards exempted unvaccinated people from mobility restrictions
