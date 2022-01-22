

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Philippines records 30,552 new coronavirus infections
 


Philstar.com
January 22, 2022 | 4:17pm





 
Philippines records 30,552 new coronavirus infections
Authorities ask for vaccination cards from individuals and motorists entering Taguig City during their vaccination checkpoint operation held at Brgy. North Daang Hari on Jan. 21, 2022.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged 30,552 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people who have been recorded as having tested positive for the coronavirus to 3,387,524.


The Department of Health reported that 97 more people died, pushing the death toll to 53,406.


Meanwhile, 41,471 were tagged as recovered, which brought down the number of active cases to 280,619. There are now 3,053,499 people who have recovered from the infection.


All labs were able to submit testing data, DOH said.


Vaccines still effective vs severe COVID



 










 









COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Marcos camp disowns Twitter network suspended for manipulation, spam







Marcos camp disowns Twitter network suspended for manipulation, spam



7 hours ago 


Twitter said Friday that it suspended more than 300 accounts promoting Marcos for violating the social networking site’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Marcos skips GMA-7's The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews







Marcos skips GMA-7's The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews



By Kristine Joy Patag |
21 hours ago 


Partido Federal ng Pilipinas’ bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. skipped GMA News Public Affairs’...








Headlines
fbtw













Imported galunggong likely from Philippine waters &ndash; Pangilinan







Imported galunggong likely from Philippine waters – Pangilinan



By Paolo Romero |
17 hours ago 


Sen. Francis Pangilinan yesterday urged the Department of Agriculture to put in pla








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Higher death rate not due to vaccines, depopulation theories







‘Higher death rate not due to vaccines, depopulation theories



By Shiela Crisostomo |
17 hours ago 


The Commission on Population and Development yesterday debunked accusations that the government has rolled out vaccines against...








Headlines
fbtw













4 investigational drugs highly effective against COVID-19 &ndash; expert







4 investigational drugs highly effective against COVID-19 – expert



By Shiela Crisostomo |
17 hours ago 


Four investigational drugs are highly effective against COVID-19 even with the circulation of the Omicron variant in the country,...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









LGUs need to increase hospital beds for COVID-19 cases &mdash; Palace







LGUs need to increase hospital beds for COVID-19 cases — Palace



By Alexis Romero |
1 hour ago 


Increasing hospital beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients would prevent provinces from being placed under stricter alert levels,...








Headlines
fbtw













Palace warns public vs COVID-19 vaccination exemption cards


 




Palace warns public vs COVID-19 vaccination exemption cards



By Alexis Romero |
3 hours ago 


Malacañang clarified that the government is not issuing cards exempting unvaccinated persons from mobility restrictions...








Headlines
fbtw













After skipping Jessica Soho interview, Marcos accuses award-winning journo of bias







After skipping Jessica Soho interview, Marcos accuses award-winning journo of bias



5 hours ago 


“We believe her questions will just focus on negativity about BBM which the UniTeam dislike,” said Marcos’...








Headlines
fbtw













Magnitude 6.1 quake hits island in Sarangani







Magnitude 6.1 quake hits island in Sarangani



7 hours ago 

 
Aftershocks and damage are expected after a magnitude 6.5 quake hit Davao Occidental on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute...








Headlines
fbtw













Government needs 38.67 million doses for pediatric jabs &ndash; Galvez







Government needs 38.67 million doses for pediatric jabs – Galvez



By Jose Rodel Clapano |
17 hours ago 


The government needs 38.67 million anti-COVID jabs for the vaccination of minors, National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19...



 




Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with