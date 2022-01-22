Philippines records 30,552 new coronavirus infections

Authorities ask for vaccination cards from individuals and motorists entering Taguig City during their vaccination checkpoint operation held at Brgy. North Daang Hari on Jan. 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged 30,552 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people who have been recorded as having tested positive for the coronavirus to 3,387,524.

The Department of Health reported that 97 more people died, pushing the death toll to 53,406.

Meanwhile, 41,471 were tagged as recovered, which brought down the number of active cases to 280,619. There are now 3,053,499 people who have recovered from the infection.

All labs were able to submit testing data, DOH said.

