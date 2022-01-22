Palace warns public vs COVID-19 vaccination exemption cards

Authorities ask for vaccination cards from individuals and motorists entering Taguig City during their vaccination checkpoint operation held at Brgy. North Daang Hari on Jan. 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang clarified that the government is not issuing cards exempting unvaccinated persons from mobility restrictions and reiterated its appeal for Filipinos to avail of COVID-19 jabs.

"We urge the public not to believe in reports about the supposed COVID-19 vaccination exemption cards that unvaccinated persons can supposedly use to be exempted from stay-at-home orders and to use public transportation. That's not true. No document like this is being issued by government," acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said at a press briefing last Friday.

Nograles urged the public to report those who are offering such exemption cards to authorities or to Hotline 8888. He added that the scheme is fraudulent and does not help in the fight against COVID-19.

"Instead of looking for COVID-19 vaccination exemption cards, this is the government's offer to you. Free vaccine against COVID-19. Choose the option that is safe, effective and free regardless of the brand," he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered local authorities to restrict the movement of unvaccinated persons, saying they can spread COVID-19 if they are allowed to move around. He has also instructed barangay officials to arrest those who refuse to cooperate with the policy.

The transportation department is also implementing a "no vax, no ride" policy in Metro Manila, which is under Alert Level 3 because of a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Some groups claim that the mobility restrictions against unvaccinated persons violate human rights and constitute discrimination but officials insist that they are meant to protect public health.

As of January 21, more than 57 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while about 59.72 million have received their first dose. More than six million persons have availed of booster shots.

The government aims to fully inoculate 90 million Filipinos by the end of June.