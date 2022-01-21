2 BuCor officers relieved over prison break

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections relieved officers manning the New Bilibid Prison’s Maximum Security Compound over the escape of four inmates earlier this week.

In a statement, the bureau said Director General Gerald Bantag ordered the relief of CSupt. Arnold Guzman, superintendent of the NBP Maximum Security Compound, and CInsp. Israel Basi, NBP Commander of Guards

“They were relieved of their position and are now under the Directorate for Administration while investigation is still ongoing regarding the escape incident aforementioned,” the bureau added.

Following this, the bureau said CSupt. Roy Villasi will take over as acting NBP Maximum Security Compound superintendent while the new Commander of the Guards is CInsp. Reynaldo Tuguinay.

The escape happened weeks after a deadly riot erupted at the Bilibid where three Persons Deprived of Liberty died and 14 were injured. In both incidents, inmates were armed.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a probe into the incidents. He also said he will recommend to the Office of the President to impose disciplinary action on BuCor officials who may be found guilty of gross neglect of duty.

Authorities are still hunting down Candas Ablas and Drakilou Falcon, two of the four inmates who broke out of Bilibid, dawn of Monday. Two escapees were killed in pursuit operations on the same day.

During their escape, the inmates shot three prison guards and another PDL. The three injured bureau officers were brought to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa for medical attention, while the inmate, who was due for release this month, died on Wednesday.

The bureau stressed that the two inmates who remain at large are armed and dangerous, and urged the public to immediately contact authorities if they see someone suspicious-looking. — Kristine Joy Patag