Bystander inmate shot in Bilibid prison break dies; hunt for 2 fugitives continues

This file photo shows the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

MANILA, Philippines — A Person Deprived of Liberty wounded in a prison break earlier this week has passed away, Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said Wednesday as he warned the public against the two "armed and dangerous" escapees who are still at large.

In an interview with CNN Philippines’ "The Source", Chaclag said the escapees shot another inmate when they were fleeing.

"We received news yesterday that the PDL they shot expired and that [inmate] was supposed to be freed this month," he added, partly in Filipino.

Chaclag then warned the public that this is how dangerous the remaining two inmates still at large are. "So the public should be careful, if they see someone suspicious-looking, they should inform the police and the numbers we published," he added.

Thee BuCor duty guards were also shot in the incident and were brought to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa for treatment.

Authorities are still on the hunt for Candas Ablas and Drakilou Falcon. Ablas is serving a sentence for robbery with homicide and illegal possession of firearms while Falcon was convicted of robbery and homicide.

The two other PDLs who escaped, Pacifico Adlawan and Arwin Bio, were killed in a pursuit operation on Monday.

Chaclag said they searched through the vicinity of the Bilibid’s Maximum Security Compound, where the inmates were detained, and they spread out to sweep the NBP reservation area.

"Nearby communities are cooperating," the BuCor spokesperson said, adding that they were being careful as these are residential areas.

"We are now looking out to partner law enforcement agencies for possible areas they [escaped inmates] have gone to," Chaclag added.

Investigation

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered a National Bureau of Investigation probe into the escape incident and the recent deadly riots at the Bilibid where inmates used improvised weapons.

He also said he will recommend to the Office of the President to impose disciplinary action on BuCor officials who may be found guilty of gross neglect of duty.

Chaclag, for his part, said they will look into the accountability of all officers in the recent incidents at the Bilibid.

Philippine jails and prisons are often underfunded and many are congested beyond capacity. Visitor privileges have also been curtailed as a precaution against the coronavirus.

— Kristine Joy Patag