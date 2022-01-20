Philippines tallies 31,173 new COVID-19 cases

People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a drugstore along Bayan-Bayan Ave. in Marikina City during the pilot implementation of the government’s “Resbakuna sa mga Botika” program on Jan. 20, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday registered 31,173 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national tally to 3,324,478, data from the Department of Health showed.

Of the newly-reported cases, 95% occurred from January 7 to January 20.

The regions with the highest number of additional infections during that period were Metro Manila (30%), Calabarzon (22%) and Central Luzon (9%).

The number of active cases was at 275,364, of which 95% have mild illness.

The DOH also reported that the death toll increased by 110 to 53,153, while recoveries rose by 26,298 to 2,995,961.

Around 43% of 73,989 samples on January 17 tested positive for COVID-19, way above the threshold set by the World Health Organization.

Five testing laboratories did not submit data to the agency.

The utilization rates of intensive care unit beds in the capital region and nationwide were at 51% and 50%, respectively.

COVID-19 vaccination in pharmacies

The Philippines launched the pilot run of COVID-19 booster vaccination program in select drugstores in Metro Manila in a bid to make jabs accessible to more people.



The DOH told individuals who received the Sinopharm vaccine to wait for the advice of experts on which booster brand should be administered to them.



The Manila City government said it is open to the possibility of using the controversial Manila Bay Dolomite Beach as a vaccination site.



Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said the refusal of Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta to get vaccinated contributes to vaccine hesitancy.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico