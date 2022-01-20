

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Philippines tallies 31,173 new COVID-19 cases
 


Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 4:21pm





 
Philippines tallies 31,173 new COVID-19 cases
People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a drugstore along Bayan-Bayan Ave. in Marikina City during the pilot implementation of the government’s “Resbakuna sa mga Botika” program on Jan. 20, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday registered 31,173 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national tally to 3,324,478, data from the Department of Health showed.


Of the newly-reported cases, 95% occurred from January 7 to January 20.


The regions with the highest number of additional infections during that period were Metro Manila (30%), Calabarzon (22%) and Central Luzon (9%).


The number of active cases was at 275,364, of which 95% have mild illness.  


The DOH also reported that the death toll increased by 110 to 53,153, while recoveries rose by 26,298 to 2,995,961.


Around 43% of 73,989 samples on January 17 tested positive for COVID-19, way above the threshold set by the World Health Organization.


Five testing laboratories did not submit data to the agency.


The utilization rates of intensive care unit beds in the capital region and nationwide were at 51% and 50%, respectively.


COVID-19 vaccination in pharmacies



Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









COVID-19
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest



 










Trending







OCTA: Virus growth rate &lsquo;accelerating&rsquo; in cities outside 'NCR Plus'







OCTA: Virus growth rate ‘accelerating’ in cities outside 'NCR Plus'



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 day ago 


“While growth rates have slowed in NCR Plus, they are still accelerating in many highly urbanized cities outside NCR...








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA: Metro Manila COVID-19 cases on downward trajectory; pattern 'becoming true'







OCTA: Metro Manila COVID-19 cases on downward trajectory; pattern 'becoming true'



8 hours ago 


"The pattern is very similar to the South Africa experience of a rapid surge followed by a dramatic decrease in infections,"...








Headlines
fbtw











 

Ten senatorial bets on Marcos-Duterte's slate







Ten senatorial bets on Marcos-Duterte's slate



By Kristine Joy Patag |
5 hours ago 


The tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte will be...








Headlines
fbtw













Another national vax day eyed to achieve 77 million target







Another national vax day eyed to achieve 77 million target



By Alexis Romero |
17 hours ago 


The government may hold another round of mass vaccinations to achieve its goal of fully vaccinating 77 million people against...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH admits COVID-19 figures &lsquo;understated&rsquo;







DOH admits COVID-19 figures ‘understated’



By Edu Punay |
17 hours ago 


The Department of Health has admitted that the record number of COVID-19 cases in the country is less than the actual nu...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









VP aspirant gets halt order vs Comelec order declaring him as nuisance bet







VP aspirant gets halt order vs Comelec order declaring him as nuisance bet

 

19 minutes ago 


The Supreme Court has stopped the Commission on Elections from implementing its order declaring vice presidential aspirant...








Headlines
fbtw













Duque appeals to PAO chief to get vaccinated against COVID-19







Duque appeals to PAO chief to get vaccinated against COVID-19



By Xave Gregorio |
48 minutes ago 

 
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III appealed to Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta to get vaccinated against...








Headlines
fbtw













9 cops indicted for killing of Calbayog mayor, 3 others in March 2021







9 cops indicted for killing of Calbayog mayor, 3 others in March 2021



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 hour ago 


State prosecutors have found probable cause to charge nine cops for the killing of Calbayog Mayor Ronaldo Aquino and three...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH tells Sinopharm jab recipients to wait for booster recommendation







DOH tells Sinopharm jab recipients to wait for booster recommendation



1 hour ago 


DOH Secretary Myrna Cabotaje told state broadcaster PTV that experts have yet to issue a recommendation because the data submitted...








Headlines
fbtw













Hontiveros: We must have assurance of continuous power supply for elections







Hontiveros: We must have assurance of continuous power supply for elections



By Angelica Y. Yang |
2 hours ago 


Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the country must be assured of a continuous power supply for the upcoming May elections, after...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X




 

Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with