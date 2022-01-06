Duterte signs law prohibiting child marriage

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into a law a measure banning child marriage, a policy seen to protect children from abusive practices and unwanted responsibilities.

Republic Act No. 11596 or An Act Prohibiting the Practice of Child Marriage and Imposing Penalties for Violations Thereof was signed into law last December 10, documents released by Malacañang showed.

According to the law, the state affirms that marriage shall be entered into only with the free and full consent of capacitated parties, and child betrothal and marriage shall have no legal effect.

Under the law, any person who causes, fixes, facilitates, or arranges a child marriage shall suffer the penalty of prision mayor in its medium period or imprisonment of eight years and one day to ten years and a fine of not less than P40,000. If the violator is an ascendant, parent, adoptive parent, step parent, or guardian of the child, the penalty will be prision mayor in its maximum period or imprisonment of ten years and one day to 12 years, a fine of not less than P50,000, and perpetual loss of parental authority.

Any person who produces, prints, issues or distributes fraudulent or tampered documents such as birth certificates, affidavits of delayed registration of birth or foundling certificates to misrepresent the age of a child to facilitate child marriage or evade liability under the act shall also be liable under the law without prejudice to liability under other laws.

Any person who performs or officiates a child marriage shall be slapped with the penalty of prision mayor in its maximum period or imprisonment of ten years and one day to 12 years and a fine of not less than P50,000.

An adult partner who cohabitates with a child outside wedlock shall suffer the penalty of prision mayor in its maximum period or imprisonment of ten years and one day to 12 years and a fine of not less than P50,000.

If the violator is a public officer, he or she shall be dismissed from the service and may be perpetually disqualified from holding office, depending on the decision of the courts.