

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Supreme Court orders 3-day work suspension over COVID-19
 


Philstar.com
January 3, 2022 | 9:51am





 
Supreme Court orders 3-day work suspension over COVID-19
This photo release shows the set up for the oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law petitions in February 2021, conducted following safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Supreme Court Public Information Office / released
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court suspended work for three days, starting January 3 to January 5 after “many” personnel tested positive on antigen tests in the past week.


Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo issued Memorandum No. 2-2022 citing a report from the Medical and Dental Services (MDS) of the SC that many Court personnel tested positive on antigen testing done on December 27 to January 2.



“[C]ontact tracing conducted reveals they were in close physical contact with other Court employees,” the chief justice added.


Gesmundo said the three-day work suspension is declared for testing of all other Court personnel and disinfection of the premises.


Concerned personnel of the Office of the Bar Chair and the Office of the Ba Confidant engaged in the 2020/21 Bar examinations, Office of the Administrative OAS-SC, MDS and Receiving Section of the Judicial Records Office involved in e-filing are still required to report on-site, he added.


The SC is set to conduct the 2020/21 Bar examinations on the four Sundays from January 16 to February 6. The Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu


Gesmundo said that inoculation of booster jabs on January 3 and the SC’s En Banc session on January 4 shall proceed as scheduled.


“The OAS-SC shall ensure that the conduct of vaccination shall be done in strict observance of maximum health and safety protocols,” the chief justice added.


Modified work arrangement


Following the work suspension, Gesmundo said the modified work arrangement ordered for January 3 shall instead take effect on January 6.


The chief justice earlier issued Memorandum No. 1-2022 shortening work hours of the SC to 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All offices are fully operational, with 50% of workforce reporting on-site on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and the other half reporting on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.


“Everyone is mandated to present his/her negative antigen result slip when entering the Court premises on the said date,” Gesmundo added.


Personal filing of initiatory pleadings is also discontinued.


The chief justice said the modified work arrangement and discontinuance of personal filing shall be in effect until further notice.


Metro Manila reverted to stricter protocols under Alert Level 3 from January 3 to 15 amid an increase in COVID-19 cases and detection of local cases of Omicron variant in the country.


The Office of the Court Administrator has earlier directed that courts in the National Capital Region shall operate with a skeleton workforce of 30-50% reporting on-site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.


Deputy Court Administrator Raul Bautista Villanueva also said Saturday duty is suspended from January 3-15. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









ALERT LEVEL 3
SUPREME COURT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







&lsquo;Repeat swab test before quarantine discharge&rsquo;







‘Repeat swab test before quarantine discharge’



By Sheila Crisostomo |
1 day ago 


Following the detection of three local cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country, the Department of Health is...








Headlines
fbtw













Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila from January 3 as cases rise, Omicron raises risk 
play









Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila from January 3 as cases rise, Omicron raises risk



2 days ago 


Metro Manila will go to the more strict Alert Level 3 from January 3 to January 15, 2022, the Palace said Friday evening...








Headlines
fbtw













New Year COVID-19 cases hit 3,617







New Year COVID-19 cases hit 3,617



By Sheila Crisostomo |
1 day ago 


A total of 3,617 new COVID-19 cases were recorded by the Department of Health on the first day of 2022, as the Philippines...








Headlines
fbtw













DENR targets swimmable dolomite beach this month







DENR targets swimmable dolomite beach this month



By Rhodina Villanueva |
1 day ago 


An official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has bared the agency’s target to make the Manila...








Headlines
fbtw













New COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit highest since October 30







New COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit highest since October 30



1 day ago 


The new year is up to a bleak start in the Philippines as new COVID-19 cases hit its highest since October 30 amid a resurgence...








Headlines
fbtw







 


Latest









BuCor confirms 3 inmates dead, 14 injured in Bilibid riot







BuCor confirms 3 inmates dead, 14 injured in Bilibid riot



14 minutes ago 


Three Persons Deprived of Liberty were killed and 14 others were injured in a riot that broke out at the New Bilibid Prison...








Headlines
fbtw













 Authorities also watching COVID situation in provinces near Metro Manila







Authorities also watching COVID situation in provinces near Metro Manila



1 hour ago 


Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the government is “observing very closely” the situation in Bulacan,...








Headlines
fbtw













'Odette' death toll now at 407 as relief continues into 2022







'Odette' death toll now at 407 as relief continues into 2022



19 hours ago 


Over 4.8 million have been listed as being affected by the storm. Of which, 339,881 remain displaced and inside 1,487...








Headlines
fbtw













PNP investigating stray bullet incidents amid 'generally peaceful' start to 2022







PNP investigating stray bullet incidents amid 'generally peaceful' start to 2022



22 hours ago 


“Overall, the situation remains generally peaceful throughout the country with no major untoward incidents that marred...








Headlines
fbtw













DOTr orders stricter implementation on public transport ahead of Alert Level 3







DOTr orders stricter implementation on public transport ahead of Alert Level 3



1 day ago 


“Let's not be complacent. The virus is still here, so let's make it a habit to wear facemasks especially when on public...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with