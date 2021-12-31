

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
'Odette' death toll rises to 405
 


Philstar.com
December 31, 2021 | 3:25pm





 
'Odette' death toll rises to 405
A family displays signage as they ask for alms along a highway in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province on December 25, 2021, more than a week after Super Typhoon Rai devastated the province.
AFP / Ferdinandh Cabrera
 


MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from Typhoon Odette (Rai)—the most destructive cyclone to hit the Philippines this year—rose to 405, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Friday.


Only 75 of the deaths have been confirmed.


A total of 1,147 individuals were injured and 82 people remained missing after ‘Odette’ battered central and southern Philippines in mid-December, bringing torrential rains and packing violent winds.


According to the NDRRMC, the typhoon affected 4,457,846 people in MIMAROPA, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, SOCCKSARGEN, CARAGA and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.


Over 325,000 people were still in evacuation centers, while 175,451 were staying with friends and relatives.


The typhoon damaged 532,096 houses—169,243 of which were totally destroyed.


Damage to agriculture including crops, livestock, fisheries and infrastructure was estimated at P6.68 billion.  


 










 









SUPER TYPHOON ODETTE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Philippines stays under Alert Level 2 until January 15







Philippines stays under Alert Level 2 until January 15



1 day ago 


Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the entire country will stay under Alert Level from January 1 to 15.








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte says he's ready to go to jail for not following protocol on declaring state of calamity




 


Duterte says he's ready to go to jail for not following protocol on declaring state of calamity



By Alexis Romero |
7 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte is unfazed by the possibility of being sent to jail for not complying with the rule requiring the...








Headlines
fbtw













Metro Manila at 'moderate risk' with increase in COVID-19 cases after Christmas week




 


Metro Manila at 'moderate risk' with increase in COVID-19 cases after Christmas week



1 day ago 


OCTA Research reported an increase in risk classification from very low risk from December 16 to 22 to moderate risk from...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte admits being very worried about possible mass infections due to Omicron







Duterte admits being very worried about possible mass infections due to Omicron



By Alexis Romero |
6 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday admitted being worried about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 as the country recorded...








Headlines
fbtw













More than 5.2 million children fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 &mdash; Galvez







More than 5.2 million children fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 — Galvez



5 hours ago 


Some 5.2 million children have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the inoculation of minors was gradually rolled...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









'Odette' death toll rises to 405







'Odette' death toll rises to 405



1 hour ago 


A total of 1,147 individuals were injured and 82 people remained missing after ‘Odette’ battered the central and...








Headlines
fbtw













Arriving from abroad? What you need to validate your vaccination status







Arriving from abroad? What you need to validate your vaccination status



3 hours ago 


The Philippines will be recognizing vaccine certificates from the US, Canada and nine other countries for arrival quarantine...








Headlines
fbtw













Gov't to prioritize inoculation of 1.5M unvaccinated senior citizens as it prepares for Omicron







Gov't to prioritize inoculation of 1.5M unvaccinated senior citizens as it prepares for Omicron



6 hours ago 


According to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., around 1.5 million senior citizens remain unvaccinated.








Headlines
fbtw













Government building back better in typhoon areas – Go




By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


Local government officials in areas ravaged by Typhoon Odette are working overtime to get things back to normal and build back better, Sen. Bong Go said during a recent visit to badly hit Negros Oriental.








Headlines
fbtw













DOH: People who skip quarantine put others at risk of COVID-19, face penalties







DOH: People who skip quarantine put others at risk of COVID-19, face penalties



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


"Now is not the time to relax and deliberately put others in danger. The entire nation worked so hard to keep our cases down,"...








Headlines
fbtw







 


Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with