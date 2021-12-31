'Odette' death toll rises to 405

A family displays signage as they ask for alms along a highway in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province on December 25, 2021, more than a week after Super Typhoon Rai devastated the province.

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from Typhoon Odette (Rai)—the most destructive cyclone to hit the Philippines this year—rose to 405, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Friday.

Only 75 of the deaths have been confirmed.

A total of 1,147 individuals were injured and 82 people remained missing after ‘Odette’ battered central and southern Philippines in mid-December, bringing torrential rains and packing violent winds.

According to the NDRRMC, the typhoon affected 4,457,846 people in MIMAROPA, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, SOCCKSARGEN, CARAGA and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Over 325,000 people were still in evacuation centers, while 175,451 were staying with friends and relatives.

The typhoon damaged 532,096 houses—169,243 of which were totally destroyed.

Damage to agriculture including crops, livestock, fisheries and infrastructure was estimated at P6.68 billion.