'Odette' maintains strength as it moves towards Kalayaan Islands

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) is barrelling towards Kalayaan Islands after making another landfall in Palawan, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday morning.

Odette, the strongest typhoon to batter the disaster-prone Philippines this year, was last seen 240 km West Northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, at 4:00 a.m.

The typhoon maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds of 150 km per hour near the center, gusts of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 960 hectoPascals.

Odette is heading west northward at 15 kph and is forecast to pass in the vicinity of Kalayaan Islands within the day. It is also expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning or this afternoon.

The state weather bureau raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 3 (Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)

Kalayaan Islands

“Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS No. 3 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation,” PAGASA said.

TCWS No. 2 (Damaging gale- to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

The central portion of Palawan (San Vicente, Quezon, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan)

"Damaging winds reaching gale- to storm-force strength will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #2 is in effect," PAGASA said.

"This may result in generally light to moderate damage to structures and vegetation."

TCWS No. 1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

The rest of mainland Palawan (Balabac, Rizal, Bataraza, Brooke's Point, Sofronio Española, Narra, Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido) including Calamian Islands

What to expect

Heavy to torrential rains

Kalayaan Islands

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains

mainland Palawan, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains

Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Nueva Ecija, and the rest of Quezon

"A slight re-intensification may take place today as ODETTE” moves over the West Philippine Sea," PAGASA said. "However, the eventual exposure of the typhoon to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will result in a weakening trend beginning tomorrow."

More than 300,000 people fled their homes as the typhoon battered the country.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, at least five people have been reported dead.

