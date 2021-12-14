Customs told: Probe repeat violators' attempts to smuggle produce into country

The Bureau of Customs on Thursday, August 8, 2019, presents seized smuggled agricultural product specifically carrots, onions, and potatoes with an estimated value of P24 million from China. The shipments are consigned to Ingredient Management Asia Inc., and Mcrey International Trading.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday urged the Bureau of Customs to probe and submit a report on why repeat violators of agricultural smuggling continue their attempts to move contraband produce into the country.

Hontiveros made the call in response to a matrix submitted by the BOC to the Senate Committee on the Whole detailing government operations on smuggled agricultural products.

She presented the same document as the Senate panel held a hearing on the same issue on Tuesday.

'Special treatment?'

At least four companies were listed for their repeated transactions in the matrix.

"Noteworthy are Zhenpin, Thousand Sunny Enterprise, Dua Te Mira, and Gingarnion Agri Trading," Hontiveros said partially in Filipino. "These companies were involved in at least P400M worth of smuggled vegetables."

"That means they [were responsible for] almost half of the P800M reported apprehensions of the BOC."

According to the document, all four firms were apprehended for the biggest forfeiture of agricultural products at the Port of Subic.

"Why are [these firms] able to repeat? From June, again in July and again in October," Hontiveros said in Filipino. "Is there special consideration for them?

"We want to know why these four [companies] are allowed to keep doing business."

Hontiveros further called on the BOC to delist any repeat offenders from Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 20-01, which enabled the expedited release of refrigerated containers and dry vans during enhanced community quarantine.

"All repeat offenders in that JAO should be removed. That is a privilege," she said. "And if it is proven in the cases that they smuggled and were responsible for economic sabotage, their licenses and permits should be revoked and imprisoned according to the law."

"Smuggling threatens our economic recovery," the senator added. "Someone must be jailed in these cases whose victims are, first and foremost, farmers and the agricultural sector."

Adversely affected too, according to Hontiveros, are local governments who were deprived of the internal revenue allotments from the BOC that would have been allocated for the Filipino.

"This is not a victimless crime. It should not be allowed to pass," she stressed.

Villanueva proposes bodycams for BOC personnel

Sen. Joel Villanueva later Tuesday proposed requiring customs personnel to wear body cameras during raids and inspections in order to curb the smuggling of agricultural products.

"If there is a video recording of Customs procedures, it can protect local farmers from unfair trade practices," he said. "And because an officer will not be recording his own misdeeds, the body cam is a deterrent to unethical practices."

"It is an anti-bribery device," Villanueva added.

He further noted that the funds needed to equip BOC personnel with bodycams are meager compared to the taxes and duties the bureau collects.

Aside from body cams, Villanueva said "hulicams" such as dashcams mounted on BOC vehicles could serve as smuggling deterrents as well.

"Those who deliver pizza, have a dashcam. The bakery on the corner has CCTV," he said in Filipino. "But the Bureau of Customs [has] nothing?"

"BOC cannot plead poverty of knowhow and funds as an excuse in not buying them," the senator stressed. — Bella Perez-Rubio