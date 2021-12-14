

































































 




   







   















Customs told: Probe repeat violators' attempts to smuggle produce into country
                        

                           
December 14, 2021 | 5:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Customs told: Probe repeat violators' attempts to smuggle produce into country
The Bureau of Customs on Thursday, August 8, 2019, presents seized smuggled agricultural product specifically carrots, onions, and potatoes with an estimated value of P24 million from China. The shipments are consigned to Ingredient Management Asia Inc., and Mcrey International Trading.
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday urged the Bureau of Customs to probe and submit a report on why repeat violators of agricultural smuggling continue their attempts to move contraband produce into the country.



Hontiveros made the call in response to a matrix submitted by the BOC to the Senate Committee on the Whole detailing government operations on smuggled agricultural products.



She presented the same document as the Senate panel held a hearing on the same issue on Tuesday. 



'Special treatment?' 



At least four companies were listed for their repeated transactions in the matrix. 



"Noteworthy are Zhenpin, Thousand Sunny Enterprise, Dua Te Mira, and Gingarnion Agri Trading," Hontiveros said partially in Filipino. "These companies were involved in at least P400M worth of smuggled vegetables." 



"That means they [were responsible for] almost half of the P800M reported apprehensions of the BOC." 






According to the document, all four firms were apprehended for the biggest forfeiture of agricultural products at the Port of Subic.



"Why are [these firms] able to repeat? From June, again in July and again in October," Hontiveros said in Filipino. "Is there special consideration for them?



"We want to know why these four [companies] are allowed to keep doing business." 



Hontiveros further called on the BOC to delist any repeat offenders from Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 20-01, which enabled the expedited release of refrigerated containers and dry vans during enhanced community quarantine. 



"All repeat offenders in that JAO should be removed. That is a privilege," she said. "And if it is proven in the cases that they smuggled and were responsible for economic sabotage, their licenses and permits should be revoked and imprisoned according to the law." 



"Smuggling threatens our economic recovery," the senator added. "Someone must be jailed in these cases whose victims are, first and foremost, farmers and the agricultural sector." 



Adversely affected too, according to Hontiveros, are local governments who were deprived of the internal revenue allotments from the BOC that would have been allocated for the Filipino. 



"This is not a victimless crime. It should not be allowed to pass," she stressed.



Villanueva proposes bodycams for BOC personnel 



Sen. Joel Villanueva later Tuesday proposed requiring customs personnel to wear body cameras during raids and inspections in order to curb the smuggling of agricultural products. 



"If there is a video recording of Customs procedures, it can protect local farmers from unfair trade practices," he said. "And because an officer will not be recording his own misdeeds, the body cam is a deterrent to unethical practices." 



"It is an anti-bribery device," Villanueva added.



He further noted that the funds needed to equip BOC personnel with bodycams are meager compared to the taxes and duties the bureau collects. 



Aside from body cams, Villanueva said "hulicams" such as dashcams mounted on BOC vehicles could serve as smuggling deterrents as well. 



"Those who deliver pizza, have a dashcam. The bakery on the corner has CCTV," he said in Filipino. "But the Bureau of Customs [has] nothing?" 



 "BOC cannot plead poverty of knowhow and funds as an excuse in not buying them," the senator stressed. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 President Duterte tops daughter Sara&rsquo;s Senate slate                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
President Duterte tops daughter Sara’s Senate slate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is running for vice president in the 2022 elections, unveiled her picks for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Comelec junks all bids to join plea vs Marcos COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec junks all bids to join plea vs Marcos COC


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has dismissed all petitions-in-interventions filed by three different parties in the first plea...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Typhoon Odette is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow and make landfall over Eastern Visayas...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'Rai' further intensifies to severe tropical storm as it heads towards PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Rai' further intensifies to severe tropical storm as it heads towards PAR


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tropical storm forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday afternoon or evening has further intensified...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Go formally drops out of presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Go formally drops out of presidential race


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Speaking to reporters outside of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said he has...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'Act reasonably': Duterte tells organizers of poll bets&rsquo; gatherings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Act reasonably': Duterte tells organizers of poll bets’ gatherings


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged participants of political events to be cautious and to "act reasonably," noting that...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Second three-day vax drive in 11 regions pushed to next week due to 'Odette'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Second three-day vax drive in 11 regions pushed to next week due to 'Odette'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government has moved the second round of the national vaccination days program in 11 regions to next week, due to...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PNP cautions public anew vs cybercrime amid viral bank hacks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP cautions public anew vs cybercrime amid viral bank hacks


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"The best way to avoid a cyber attack is to be more discerning whenever your information is asked online and to immediately...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 In fight against 'resurgence of tyranny', Filipino artists vow to reclaim creative spaces for truth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In fight against 'resurgence of tyranny', Filipino artists vow to reclaim creative spaces for truth


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
For ART coalition, this is why they gather: "We want to sing about the dark times right now and this will define our gen...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte backs out of Senate race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte backs out of Senate race


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has backed out from the Senate race, formally withdrawing his candidacy for senator in the 2022...

                                                         


      

         

            
