Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
December 14, 2021 | 10:44am

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is running for vice president in the 2022 elections, unveiled Tuesday her picks for the Senate which include her father, President Rodrigo Duterte.



Duterte-Carpio’s party Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats said on Twitter that the older Duterte is “number one on her list” of senatorial candidates for next year’s polls.








Lakas-CMD has long been saying that the president is their top choice for senator for 2022, even if he had shunned an alliance with the party as it aligned itself with presidential aspirant and former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., whom Duterte called a “weak leader.”



But these remarks were made prior to the announcement of longtime Duterte aide turned senator Christopher “Bong” Go that he would be withdrawing his candidacy for president, which seemed to have prompted realignments among politicians allied with the administration.



As it stands, Duterte has still not endorsed anyone for president in lieu of Go, who is technically still in the race for Malacañang as he has yet to formally withdraw.



Not yet official



Duterte-Carpio endorsed only six senatorial candidates during an event with groups supporting her and Marcos at the Grand Xing Imperial Hotel in Iloilo City. This excluded her father, but Lakas-CMD later clarified that the president topped her Senate slate.



The six Duterte-Carpio named as her choices for senator are former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, former Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada who is accused of plunder, Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, former Defense Sec. Gilbert Teodoro and former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.



The Davao City mayor clarified that these are just her picks and not yet their slate’s official senatorial lineup.



“Wala pa pong senator slate ang UniTeam dahil hindi pa po naga-announce si Bongbong Marcos, pero mayroon akong kaibigang senator na dala-dala ko na sila dahil kaibigan ko naman sila,” Duterte-Carpio said.



(The UniTeam still has no senatorial slate because Bongbong Marcos has not yet announced, but I am bringing my friends who are running for senator.)



So far, the duo of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio have included Estrada, Roque and Villar in their Senate slate.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      GILBERT TEODORO
                                                      HARRY ROQUE
                                                      HERBERT BAUTISTA
                                                      JINGGOY ESTRADA
                                                      LOREN LEGARDA
                                                      MARK VILLAR
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
