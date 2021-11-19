

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Duterte nixes PDP-Laban, PDDS alliance with Lakas-CMD 'because Marcos is there’
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 5:33pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte nixes PDP-Laban, PDDS alliance with Lakas-CMD 'because Marcos is thereâ
This undated handout photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte and former Sen. Bongbong Marcos.
Former Sen. Bongbong Marcos  /  Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said there will be no alliance between Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan, Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan and Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats because of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.



Duterte is running for senator under PDDS, which is in an alliance with the ruling PDP-Laban. Marcos, meanwhile, is running for president under Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, but his running mate is Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is mounting a vice-presidential bid under Lakas-CMD.





Asked about a possible coalition between PDP-Laban, PDDS and Lakas-CMD at a meeting of local leaders in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, Duterte said partly in Filipino, “No, I cannot. Because Marcos is there.”



“I’m not impressed with him. He is a weak leader,” Duterte continued. “He’s really weak because he’s a spoiled child, only son.”



Duterte’s remarks against Marcos may indicate a souring of relations between him and the former senator’s family, who has maintained close ties with the president. This, as the chief executive is backing the presidential bid of his long-time aide turned senator, Christopher “Bong” Go.



Marcos is the only son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, whose iron-fisted two-decade rule over the country was marked by human rights violations and the massive plunder of government coffers.



Bongbong is heavily banking on the Marcos brand to carry him to Malacañang, seen by victims of his father’s brutal martial rule as a way for his family to get back to the presidential palace from where they were forced to flee due to a popular military-backed uprising called the People Power Revolution over three decades ago.



Marcos and PFP have announced that they have sealed an alliance with Lakas-CMD and have committed to support Duterte-Carpio’s vice-presidential run.



President Duterte, on the other hand, endorsed Go and Duterte-Carpio for president and vice president at a dinner for around 100 lawmakers in Malacañang.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      BONGBONG MARCOS
                                                      LAKAS-CMD
                                                      PDP-LABAN
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 US announces sex trafficking charges vs Apollo Quiboloy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US announces sex trafficking charges vs Apollo Quiboloy


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
United States prosecutors announced Thursday sex trafficking charges against Apollo Quiboloy, accusing him and two top officials...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to allow entry of foreign tourists soon &mdash; DOT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to allow entry of foreign tourists soon — DOT


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism said the Philippines would welcome international tourists for leisure travels soon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec gives Marcos more time to answer petitions to cancel COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec gives Marcos more time to answer petitions to cancel COC


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez made the disclosure Thursday afternoon, hours after refuting a claim by Marcos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' public disclosures make China's 'gray zone' operations less effective &mdash; think tank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' public disclosures make China's 'gray zone' operations less effective — think tank


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"And if the militia can be identified and mapped in its entirety, with its motives and methods widely knows, it will lose...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte back as HNP chair a week after resigning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte back as HNP chair a week after resigning


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is back as the chairperson of Hugpong ng Pagbabago just a week after her resignation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Private firms can't use extra COVID-19 jabs as boosters for employees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Private firms can't use extra COVID-19 jabs as boosters for employees


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire explained the specifications in the emergency use authorization for the vaccines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China claims Philippine boats it blocked in West Philippine Sea had 'trespassed'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China claims Philippine boats it blocked in West Philippine Sea had 'trespassed'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Asked about the incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the "two Philippine supply boats trespassed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 1st batch of Sputnik Light jabs arrives in Philippines
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 November 19, 2021 - 4:41pm                              


                                                            
A total of 5,000 Sputnik Light vaccine doses arrived at the Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally Biologicals exec running for Congress resigns from Lakas-CMD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally Biologicals exec running for Congress resigns from Lakas-CMD


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pharmally Biologicals stockholder and chief financial officer Rose Nono Lin, who is running to represent Quezon City’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with