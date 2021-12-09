

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Ex-DPWH chief joins Marcos-Duterte Senate slate
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
December 9, 2021 | 2:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ex-DPWH chief joins Marcos-Duterte Senate slate
Former public works chief Mark Villar speaks at a rally for former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio held in Cavite on December 9, 2021.
Screenshot from Uniteam BBM-Sara livestream
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former public works chief Mark Villar has joined the 2022 Senate slate of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.



The scion of the rich and politically powerful Villar clan got the endorsement of Marcos and Duterte, also descendants of political families, on Thursday at a rally in Cavite, the bailiwick of the family of Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats co-chairperson Sen. Bong Revilla.





“We will elect Mark Villar to the Senate,” Marcos said in Filipino during the event, while Duterte also referred to Villar as “our senator.”



Villar, who spoke ahead of Marcos and Duterte, spoke glowingly of the late dictator’s son and namesake but did not categorically endorse his presidential candidacy. He also failed to acknowledge the presence of Duterte.



Villar’s mother and Nacionalista Party chairperson, Sen. Cynthia Villar, was also present at the event and even shared the stage with Marcos, Duterte, former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and other politicians aligned with the tandem.



It is not yet clear whether the NP will formally support the Marcos-Duterte tandem and join the alliance of political parties backed by political clans supporting the duo.



But it would not be the first time that the NP will support a Marcos for the presidency, as it backed Bongbong’s father when he ran for president in 1965 and 1969. The NP later on supported Marcos’ nemesis, Corazon Aquino, in the 1986 snap elections.



President's endorsement



President Rodrigo Duterte had endorsed the younger Villar for senator, along with a slew of other Senate bets for next year’s polls, on the last day of filing of candidacies before the Commission on Elections.



The faction in the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan backed by Duterte has not yet released a list of its senatorial candidates, although it did come up with a tentative list of its bets for the upper chamber which include Villar, Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who have all been seen in events with the Marcos-Duterte tandem.



These apparent realignments come as the Duterte-backed faction of PDP-Laban emerges without a standard bearer for the 2022 elections as Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go announced that he will be withdrawing from the presidential race.



It remains to be seen, however, when he will formally drop from the race.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      BONGBONG MARCOS
                                                      MARK VILLAR
                                                      SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Bar Association offers free legal aid to 'targeted' journos in Cusi, Uy libel suits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Bar Association offers free legal aid to 'targeted' journos in Cusi, Uy libel suits


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Bar Association said it is offering free legal services to “targeted journalists and media organizations”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko wants animals from Cebu for Manila Zoo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko wants animals from Cebu for Manila Zoo


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he would like to partner with the Cebu Safari and Adventure Park to provide animals for Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pampanga journalist shot dead in Samar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pampanga journalist shot dead in Samar


                              

                                                                  By Ding Cervantes |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Pampanga Press Club. condemned yesterday the fatal shooting of one of its members, Jess Malabanan, by a motorcycle-riding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bongbong, Sara hold first Metro Manila sortie
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The presidential tandem of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio launched their show of force in Metro Manila with a grand caravan along Commonwealth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trustworthy government needed to boost economy &ndash; Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trustworthy government needed to boost economy – Robredo


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo stressed the importance of a trustworthy, empowering and agile government to strengthen the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson, Sotto hail Supreme Court for upholding most of anti-terror law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson, Sotto hail Supreme Court for upholding most of anti-terror law


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"What the petitioners really wanted was for the law to be declared as unconstitutional... That did not pass in the court,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo hopes full decision on anti-terrorism law will resolve petitioners&rsquo; concerns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo hopes full decision on anti-terrorism law will resolve petitioners’ concerns


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said she is hoping that the full decision of the Supreme Court on the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC ruling on anti-terrorism law: 'Small, important' win for 'defeated' human rights
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC ruling on anti-terrorism law: 'Small, important' win for 'defeated' human rights


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The long, anxious wait of 37 groups of petitioners assailing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 ended with a “small win,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC leaves Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 mostly intact
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC leaves Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 mostly intact


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
This ends the more than a year-long wait of petitioners in their legal fight against the anti-terrorism law that, they argued,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson: Economic problem is the real enemy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson: Economic problem is the real enemy


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Poverty, corruption and economic inequality are the real enemies of Filipinos and not political rivals, presidential aspirant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with