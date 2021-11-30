Bong Go says unprepared for presidential race, withdraws

President Rodrigo Duterte raises the hand of Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go after filing his certificate of candidacy for vice president at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel Philippines in Pasay City on Oct. 2, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said Tuesday he is backing out of the 2022 presidential race.

Go, President Rodrigo Duterte’s long-time and most trusted aide, is the presidential candidate of the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan. PDDS is an allied party of the administration PDP-Laban party.

Elected in the 2019 midterm polls, Go's six-year term as a senator ends in 2025.

The first-term senator admitted he was not prepared to seek the highest elective post in the country. Go, initially named PDP-Laban's presidential candidate, filed his candidacy for vice president in October after Duterte suddenly declined the party's nomination. The president said then that he was retiring from politics.

In a flurry of withdrawals earlier this month, Duterte decided to run for senator, Go moved up to running for president under PDDS and Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa pulled out as PDP-Laban presidential bet.

“Nabigla po ako, isipin mo in a span of hours, bigla kang lilipat sa pagiging kandidato bilang pangulo. Yung ibang kandidato pinaghandaan nila yan all throughout the years,” Go said, saying he had no ambitions to seek the presidency.

(I was shocked. Imagine, in a span of hours, you suddenly become the candidate for president. Others had years to prepare for it)

"In the past few days I realized that my heart and my mind are contradicting my actions," he added.

This is a developing story