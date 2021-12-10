

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
CHR's Human Rights Institute to teach how rights can help address world's problems
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 2:31pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
CHR's Human Rights Institute to teach how rights can help address world's problems
The Liwasang Diokno features a 30-tier fountain representing the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In the background is the statue of human rights champion and former senator Jose "Ka Pepe" Diokno.
The STAR / Janvic Mateo, file
The STAR / Janvic Mateo, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Those who wish to study more about human rights and how this can address global problems may now avail of course offerings under the learning institution the Commission of Human Rights launched on Friday.



CHR Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit said the Human Rights Institute "seeks to provide better learning opportunities through the provision of both formal and non-formal education offerings."



The launch coincides with the International Human Rights Day celebration.



She said that there is a pressing need in the country and in the world to learn about human rights, what they are and make them known.



"Human rights is relevant in solving and addressing modern-day challenges such as impunity, climate change, inequality, which is the theme of the Human Rights Day celebration today, and of course, persisting human rights violations," Gomez-Dumpit added.



“We need to study them we need to explore ways to quell human rights violations,” the human rights commissioner stressed.



“We have begun laying down foundations through past and present programs such as the centers for human rights education, online human rights academy which is the e-learning platform of CHR and hotspot or the historical online teaching spot,” she added.



With the launch of the new venture, Gomez-Dumpit said they move closer to their vision of creating an institution providing human rights courses in partnership with local and international universities and colleges, thus opening opportunities for those who wish to learn more about human rights.



The HRI, which can be accessed through this link, offers online general, special and professional and executive courses, which can be availed by law enforcers, jail personnel and even judges and prosecutors.



On its website, the CHR said that the Online Human Rights Academy will offer webinars and learning modules, and will open specialized courses on human rights.



The courses are also developed with partnership with academic institutions and experts from respective fields. — Kristine Joy Patag

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

