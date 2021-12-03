8M out of 9M target jabs administered in 3-day vaccination drive

A medical worker prepares a BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a mall in Manila City, on November 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.

MANILA, Philippines — The government has administered more than eight million jabs in its three-day vaccination program, a million short of their set target.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said in a Laging Handa briefing on Friday that the government has administered 8,014,751 jabs from November 29 to December 1.

Broken down, 2,709,344 doses were administered on the first day, while 2,475,479 on December 1 and another 2,829,928 jabs were given on Wednesday.

Cabotaje however said the top-performing regions during the vaccination drive are Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Central Visayas, which accounted for “a third of the eight million jabs produced during the three days. The provinces of Cebu, Negros Occidental and Cavite meanwhile posted high vaccination records.

Cabotaje also said that Bicol region recorded 98,000 jabs during the vaccination drive when they ordinarily report only up to 20,000. The Western Visayas region also posted 84,000 doses administered, which is more than double of its 40,000 jabs.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 allowed local government units to extend their operations for the national vaccination drive until Friday to sustain the momentum in rolling out shots.

But Cabotaje explained that doses administered beyond the December 1 will not be counted as part of the three-day vaccination campaign. “What will be included is the three days, up to 6:00 p.m. deadline of December 1, and those performed on December 2 and 3 will be included in regular daily jab rates,” she added in Filipino.

The government is ramping up its vaccination drive amid fears of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Travel restrictions have also been imposed, while quarantine protocols have been changed for arriving passengers.

The country meanwhile remains under Alert Level 2, as health authorities continue to report fewer than 1,000 new confirmed infections daily, in the past week.

As of December 2, the government has administered 90,214,170 doses, fully vaccinating 37.33 million Filipinos with 52.457 million others who are waiting for their second jabs.

The government has also started rolling out booster doses, and 421,406 individuals have so far received the additional jab.