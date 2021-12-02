LGUs can extend vaccination drive until Dec. 3 to meet public demand

Medical workers prepare BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines at a coliseum in Makati City, suburban Manila on November 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units are allowed to extend their operations of the national immunization drive that aims to accelerate the rollout of COVID-19 jabs until Friday, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

In an advisory released Thursday, the NTF said the extension of the campaign is approved to “sustain the momentum” of the inoculation drive and to “take advantage” of the public’s interest in getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The National Vaccination Operations Center has received requests from several local government units requesting for extension of the National COVID-19 Days as a large number of vaccine recipients are still flocking vaccination sites,” the task force said.

A total of 7,628,432 vaccine doses were administered in the three-day national immunization drive, missing the government’s goal of giving nine million shots.

Initially, the government aimed to vaccinate 15 million people in three days, but the target was lowered due to a shortage of syringes as well as logistical challenges.

Local governments that want to extend the immunization drive must inform the Centers for Health Development, the NTF said.

Regional Vaccination Operations Centers are directed to facilitate the augmentation of resources and provision of technical support, and ensure the allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and ancillaries to LGUs that will continue the program until Friday.

As of November 30, more than 36.36 million Filipinos have completed the recommended doses, while over 49.74 million individuals have received partial protection against COVID-19.

The government is targeting to fully vaccinate 54 million people by yearend.