Headlines
                        
Philippines to offer booster shots to all adults beginning Dec. 3
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 3:10pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines to offer booster shots to all adults beginning Dec. 3
A medical worker prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coliseum in Makati City, suburban Manila on November 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 boosters to all adults who have received a single-dose vaccine at least three months ago and those who have received a two-dose vaccine at least six months ago.



The Department of Health announced Thursday that the government will be offering another COVID-19 shot to all fully-vaccinated adults aged 18 years old and above beginning December 3.





The decision to offer booster doses to all eligible adults comes on the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval last Monday of giving another coronavirus jab to those 18 and above.



According to the DOH, those inoculated with Sinovac may get the same vaccine as a booster or AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.



Those who were given AstraZeneca shots may receive the same vaccine or Pfizer or Moderna as a third shot.



Those who were vaccinated by Pfizer’s coronavirus shot can receive the same vaccine, AstraZeneca or Moderna.



Those given Moderna doses can get a third dose of the same vaccine, AstraZeneca or Pfizer.



Those who received Sputnik V or Janssen shots can be boosted with another shot of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.



The Philippines started giving boosters to medical workers, senior citizens and people with weakened immune systems last month.



The push to give booster doses to more people comes amid the threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which is suspected to be more infectious than the Delta variant, which drove a devastating surge in the Philippines which began in August.



New cases have since declined, which the government attributed to increased vaccination coverage especially in Metro Manila, albeit only 33.35% of the whole population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Philstar.com’s independent monitoring.





                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

