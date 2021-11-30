

































































 




   







   















'Weak explosion' detected at Pinatubo
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 30, 2021 | 5:55pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Photo shows the crater lake at the Mount Pinatubo caldera in the Philippines.
Wikimedia Commons  /  Lance Vanlewen
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A “weak explosion” was recorded at Mount Pinatubo past noon, state volcanologists said Tuesday.



“The Pinatubo Volcano Network recorded seismic and infrasound signals of a weak explosion at Mt. Pinatubo between 12:09 p.m. and 12:13 p.m.,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in an advisory.





The event generated a plume that was detected as far as Tokyo.



But Phivolcs stressed that "seismic and infrasound signals are not typical of known volcanic processes and are currently being evaluated together with other potential; sources, e.g. aircraft activity, ordinance disposal, and others."



The agency added there has been "very low seismic activity" at the volcano in the past few days.



It still cautioned the public to stay away from the volcano at this time.



"Local government units are advised to prohibit entry into Pinatubo Crater until the source of the above explosion event has been determined and to report to us any related information," Phivolcs said.



In August, Phivolcs placed Mount Pinatubo under Alert Level 0, which means low-level unrest, due to continued decline in activity.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

