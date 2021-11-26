

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Traslacion still suspended for 2022 amid pandemic threat
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 5:17pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Traslacion still suspended for 2022 amid pandemic threat
Photo taken on Jan 9, 2020, shows devotees standing outside Quiapo Church during the first fiesta mass, signaling the start of Traslacion 2021. 
Released  /  Manila Public Information Office
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines —  The annual grand procession of Black Nazarene devotees “Traslacion” will be suspended for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic, the Manila City government announced on Friday.



The procession will instead be “done through a motorcade in selected areas of the City of Manila,” the capital’s public information office said Friday.





The Manila Police District committed at least 8,000 police personnel to be deployed on the day, with additional manpower told to be on standby depending on the situation and the alert level status of the city of Manila come January 2022, the PIO also said.



The Manila PIO added that the decision was reached following consultation with Fr. Douglas Badong and other officials of Quiapo Church and the city government. Members of the Manila Police District, the Philippine Red Cross, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau also attended the meeting.



Every January 9 of the year, millions of devotees of the Black Nazarene hold the grand procession to commemorate the transfer of the venerated image of the Black Nazarene from Intramuros, Manila to Quiapo in 1767.



The procession usually takes place from the Quirino Grandstand to the Minor Basilica or the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church, but for 2021, the annual tradition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Instead of the usual activities, it was announced that Quiapo Church would hold 15 masses, with only 400 visitors allowed for each mass. The Manila police said the 2021 celebration still drew an estimated 400,000 visitors.



In November, Metro Manila transitioned to Alert Level 2 with eased restrictions to spur economic activity.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TRASLACION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Political clans form coalition to support Bongbong-Sara tandem
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Political clans form coalition to support Bongbong-Sara tandem


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The alliance was likely forged as a result of Marcos Jr.’s lead in early pre-election surveys, according to political...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo meets with local officials, supporters in Cavite
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo meets with local officials, supporters in Cavite


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday met with supporters and local officials in Cavite.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The vaccines were procured by the national government through the Asian Development Bank.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bongbong open to dialogue with Duterte
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 November 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is open to a dialogue with President Duterte to clear up issues between them leading to next year’s elections, the former senator’s chief...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OSG opposes Ressa's motion to travel to receive Nobel, says she's 'flight risk'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OSG opposes Ressa's motion to travel to receive Nobel, says she's 'flight risk'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Solicitor General moved to block Rappler CEO Maria Ressa’s motion to travel to receive her Nobel Peace...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines 'intently' monitoring new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines 'intently' monitoring new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa


                              

                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the government is monitoring developments about the variant found to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court to hear DOJ appeal of dismissal of drug case vs Ongpin next week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court to hear DOJ appeal of dismissal of drug case vs Ongpin next week


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The La Union court is set to hear next week the appeal filed by state prosecutors to reverse the dismissal of drug charge...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CBCP releases prayer for 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CBCP releases prayer for 2022 polls


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The prayer for the 2022 polls will be launched on November 28, the first Sunday of Advent, Archbishop Romulo Valles, president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines loosens borders as coronavirus cases continue to drop
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines loosens borders as coronavirus cases continue to drop


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
This new policy, adopted by the government’s pandemic task force, will be in effect from December 1 up until December...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Michael Yang SC petition an attempt to distract Blue Ribbon inquiry &mdash; Gordon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Michael Yang SC petition an attempt to distract Blue Ribbon inquiry — Gordon


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Richard Gordon, chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee, said Friday that Michael Yang’s petition to the Supreme Court...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with