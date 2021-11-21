Duterte claim about unnamed candidate's drug use prompts PNP 'fact-finding'

Photo lifted from a video statement by Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos sent to reporters Monday, November 15.

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police said he has directed an investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte's claim that a presidential candidate in the 2022 elections uses cocaine.

Duterte made the allegation in a speech last week, a move reminiscent of the campaign period of the 2019 mid-term elections.

"The [PNP Drug Enforcement Group] has been tasked to work on this info," Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos told reporters in a text message, adding that Duterte's pronouncement "prompted an initial fact-finding."

Duterte, whose administration's flagship "drug war" has killed thousands according to police data, did not name the candidate nor provide evidence to support his allegation.

The allegation has revived talk of drug tests for candidates and prompted denials from presidential bets.

"That is why I am wondering, ‘What has this person done? What contribution has he made for the Philippines? Why are the Filipinos crazy supporting … I am just asking,” he said.

“He might win hands down. If that is what the Filipino wants, go ahead."

FROM INTERAKSYON: Duterte says cocaine user among presidential election candidates

Palace: Up to law enforcement to look into Duterte's claim

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said earlier that the Palace is leaving the fate of the alleged illegal drug user to law enforcement agencies. The PNP has routinely taken orders from the President's nightly addresses over the coronavirus pandemic.

On arresting a person based on public disclosure, PNP chief Carlos said that the progress of this action will depend upon the sufficiency of the evidence.

"A person with a history of drug use may be arrested if there is an outstanding warrant of arrest in connection with the drug offense," he said.

"If any relevant information comes in for us, definitely we will conduct an investigation. As of this time, we are trying to get additional information on that matter."

Carlos also encouraged all local and national candidates to submit themselves to drug tests.

"The PNP acknowledges that no law mandates the candidate to undergo a drug test, but doing so will set an example to their fellow countrymen by proving that they aren’t users of illegal drugs," he said.

The national police is quick to take the president's comments as policy. In 2019, the police enforced a supposed prohibition on vaping, announced a manhunt on convicts freed under the Good Conduct Time Allowance law, and shuttered lotto outlets because of Duterte's pronouncements.

The newly-minted PNP chief has promised continuity in the PNP's Oplan Double Barrel, the PNP's flagship project in the administration's "war against drugs", which he said would see a "finale" during his term. — Franco Luna