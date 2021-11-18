

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Bongbong Marcos misses Comelec deadline to answer petition vs COC
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 9:27am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bongbong Marcos
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand, is seen in this photo posted Nov. 11, 2021 from his campaign 
Marcos campaign
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Bongbong Marcos failed to submit his verified answer to a petition questioning his eligibility to run for president.



Theodore Te, the lead counsel for civic groups who filed the petition, said in an update posted Thursday that Marcos neither submitted his answer to the Commission on Elections nor was his motion to extend the November 16 deadline for it granted.





The 50-page petition, which five civic leaders filed on November 2, argued that Marcos' certificate of candidacy for president filed last month contains "multiple false material representations." They cited a 1995 ruling finding Marcos guilty of tax evasion.



After calling the petition a "predictable nuisance," Marcos acknowledged receipt of the Comelec's summons on November 11. The summons gave him an "inextendible period" of five days to submit his answer to the plea.



On November 15, a day before the deadline, Marcos filed a motion to extend the period, which petitioners opposed on November 17. They requested the Comelec to "observe its own rules" and the "mandatory and peremptory character" of "inextendible periods."



"Petitioners reminded the Comelec that the consequence of granting respondent's motion for more time would be for the Comelec to flout its own rules, which the Supreme Court had already ruled in previous instances as a grave abuse of discretion," Te wrote.



What's next



Citing Sec. 4(6) of Rule 23 under the election agency's rules of procedure, Te argued that Marcos' "non-compliance" with the Comelec's summons should no longer allow him to submit "controverting evidence" or to file a memorandum in support of his candidacy.



Meanwhile, Vic Rodriguez, Marcos' spokesperson, argued on Wednesday that the Comelec has no authority over the petitions for disqualification.



Philstar.com reached out to Marcos' campaign about the aspirant's failure to submit his answer. No response has been given as of posting time.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      BONGBONG MARCOS
                                                      CERTIFICATE OF CANDIDACY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coup rumors emerge from House as elections draw nearer                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coup rumors emerge from House as elections draw nearer


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rumors of yet another coup d’etat at the House of Representatives are swirling as battle lines are drawn for the crucial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally's Krizle Mago leaves House custody
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally's Krizle Mago leaves House custody


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. officer Krizle Grace Mago is now out of the House of Representatives’ protective custody...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has begun a limited return to classrooms. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person learning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte endorses Bong Go-Sara Duterte tandem at dinner for House lawmakers                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte endorses Bong Go-Sara Duterte tandem at dinner for House lawmakers


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte endorsed his long-time aide turned senator, Bong Go, and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawyer representing Pharmally&rsquo;s Dargani siblings used to work for Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawyer representing Pharmally’s Dargani siblings used to work for Palace


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The chairman of the Senate blue ribbon panel on Wednesday accused one of the lawyers representing Pharmally Pharmaceutical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Video claims NPA rebels shot and killed Hacienda Luisita massacre victims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Video claims NPA rebels shot and killed Hacienda Luisita massacre victims


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The video leaves out nearly all of the earlier findings by no less than the National Bureau of Investigation in its 2005...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator calls for probe into arrest of elderly child rights advocate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator calls for probe into arrest of elderly child rights advocate


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
"How can she be a most wanted person and in hiding when she has been publicly advocating for women's and children's rights,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte is new Lakas-CMD chair; PDP-Laban stands by Go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte is new Lakas-CMD chair; PDP-Laban stands by Go


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We respect the decision of Mayor Sara Duterte. But the PDP has its alliance with [Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan]...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator flags P8.5-B in unliquidated Army funds with PITC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator flags P8.5-B in unliquidated Army funds with PITC


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least P8.52 billion in Philippine Army funds remain unliquidated or unaccounted for with the Philippine International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'No healing': Marcos faces 2nd petition from Martial Law survivors to disqualify presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'No healing': Marcos faces 2nd petition from Martial Law survivors to disqualify presidential bid


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The petitioners represented by lawyers Howard Calleja and Jake Rey Fajardo warned that allowing Marcos Jr. to run “might...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with