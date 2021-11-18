Bongbong Marcos misses Comelec deadline to answer petition vs COC

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand, is seen in this photo posted Nov. 11, 2021 from his campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Bongbong Marcos failed to submit his verified answer to a petition questioning his eligibility to run for president.

Theodore Te, the lead counsel for civic groups who filed the petition, said in an update posted Thursday that Marcos neither submitted his answer to the Commission on Elections nor was his motion to extend the November 16 deadline for it granted.

The 50-page petition, which five civic leaders filed on November 2, argued that Marcos' certificate of candidacy for president filed last month contains "multiple false material representations." They cited a 1995 ruling finding Marcos guilty of tax evasion.

After calling the petition a "predictable nuisance," Marcos acknowledged receipt of the Comelec's summons on November 11. The summons gave him an "inextendible period" of five days to submit his answer to the plea.

On November 15, a day before the deadline, Marcos filed a motion to extend the period, which petitioners opposed on November 17. They requested the Comelec to "observe its own rules" and the "mandatory and peremptory character" of "inextendible periods."

"Petitioners reminded the Comelec that the consequence of granting respondent's motion for more time would be for the Comelec to flout its own rules, which the Supreme Court had already ruled in previous instances as a grave abuse of discretion," Te wrote.

What's next

Citing Sec. 4(6) of Rule 23 under the election agency's rules of procedure, Te argued that Marcos' "non-compliance" with the Comelec's summons should no longer allow him to submit "controverting evidence" or to file a memorandum in support of his candidacy.

Meanwhile, Vic Rodriguez, Marcos' spokesperson, argued on Wednesday that the Comelec has no authority over the petitions for disqualification.

Philstar.com reached out to Marcos' campaign about the aspirant's failure to submit his answer. No response has been given as of posting time.