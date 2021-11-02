Citing PDP-Laban infighting, former Pacquiao volunteer group shifts support to Moreno

This combination photo shows Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who are both running for president in the 2022 national elections.

MANILA, Philippines — MP Nation, the biggest and most organized group of volunteer organizations originally pushing for the presidential candidacy of Sen. Manny Pacquiao has switched its support for Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

In a statement issued through Domagoso's camp, MP Nation Lead Convenor Col. Dani Enriquez said it was a "collegial decision" of its executive committee members to abandon Pacquiao and throw their support behind Moreno.

“MP Nation is now IM4P or Isko Moreno For President Movement,” Enriquez said, adding that the group "would have wanted the two of them (Moreno and Pacquiao) to be in one ticket."

"We must admit that the infighting of PDP-Laban, has caused much damage and backlog to Sen. Manny’s campaign,” said Enriquez.

Pacquiao filed for his presidential run under the ruling political party amid an ongoing legal contest between two factions within the party: Pacquiao and Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III’s group; and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi’s.

The two factions each filed separate sworn information update statements before the Commission on Elections. If the Comelec decides in favor of one, the other would not be able to field candidates under the party’s name.

Enriquez said they have not forced any of their members to join them, but more than 70% of their volunteer groups signified their commitment to go where MP Nation is going.

Members of MP Nation had already come out in support of the Manila City chief during his motorcade in late October.

“Mayor Isko has already shown us the blueprint to bring the Philippines back on its feet with his fight against the pandemic as well as all the projects and programs he has undertaken in such a short span of time as mayor of Manila,” Enriquez said.

'Middle class' candidate

Enriquez pointed out that both Pacquiao and Moreno share the same narrative of rising up from poverty to succeed in their respective fields prior to entering public service, “which our group believes is key in truly resolving the great socio-economic divide that has plagued this country for generations.”

Moreno, who identifies as a "middle class" man and is running for president under the Aksyon Demokratiko party, has admitted his net worth currently stands at around P70 million.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, is the second richest senator and the world's third-richest boxer, with a net worth of approximately US$220 million.

“We still hope that they can be together but if not then we are sure that Mayor Isko will succeed in carrying the torch of real change for the poor that Sen Pacquiao would have carried for our country and our future generations,” said Enriquez. — Franco Luna