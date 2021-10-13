
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Moreno says running to duplicate Manila projects, not to 'run against anybody'
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 5:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Moreno says running to duplicate Manila projects, not to 'run against anybody'
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno formally launches his campaign for the presidency on September 22, 2021. 
Manila Public Information Office  /  released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he is running for presidency in 2022 polls so his projects in the capital may be duplicated nationwide.



In Wednesday’s virtual Kapihan sa Manila Bay with Marichu Villanueva, Moreno said he is not willing to slide down to run for vice president instead. "I have decided already to apply for the position," he said.





Moreno added: "I decided to run, I was not influenced, I was not anointed. I decided to participate to offer what we have done in Manila that are duplicable and scalable."



Moreno became the mayor of Manila in 2019 and has led the capital through nearly two years of the pandemic. Prior to that, Moreno served as social welfare undersecretary and also sat as vice mayor and councilor of Manila.



Last week, the hashtag #WithdrawIsko become one of the trending topics on Twitter, shortly after Vice President Leni Robredo, de facto opposition leader, announced her presidential bid.



Lito Banayo, Moreno’s campaign strategist, said in an interview with ANC’s "After the Fact" earlier this week, said Moreno felt that the hashtag was unfair. He said Moreno's team sees the hashtag as an "engineered clamor" for the Manila mayor to give way.



Banayo noted that Twitter users are mostly Class in A and B. That, he said, prompted Isko to say "Para bang porke't maliliit kaming tao, porket nanggaling kami sa hirap, may karapatan kayo to tell me to withdraw."



(It was as if just because we are small people, we came from poverty, you have the right to tell me to withdraw.)



Not to fight with anybody



But Moreno stressed that he did not join the presidential race to run against Robredo, Marcos or anybody else.



“I did not run against her, not against [Sen. Ping Lacson], Marcos. I ran because I opted to participate in the democracy as candidate for president,” he said.



Moreno hit Robredo last week after the Manila mayor got the impression — mistakenly — that Robredo was running for president only because of the Marcoses. Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., son and namesake of the ousted dictator, has also announced his presidential bid.



Robredo however had said while she feels strongly about preventing the Marcoses from returning to Malacañang, this was not the tipping point that made her decide to run for president.



Banayo admitted however that there was a feeling of "betrayal" when Robredo made her own announcement, since he said the team of the vice president was "sincere in trying to unite the opposition."



Over the weekend, Jayson San Juan, deputy secretary general of Moreno's political party said on Twitter that "neither Aksyon Demokratiko nor Isko Moreno Domagoso has branded ourselves as opposition." The tweet, which was in response to criticism from social media users, has been deleted along with San Juan's Twitter account.



"All this time he felt very comfortable that the VP truly had no intention of running for president, and she made it very, very clear to him several times… pagkatapos biglang ganito," Banayo said on "After The Fact".



While they acknowledged that people can change their mind, Banayo said that Robredo's decision "was not happenstance, not an overnight thing. This was pre-planned."



Moreno said Wednesday that he is moving on.



"Ganun lang ako kasimple. May mga taong di tumutupad sa kanilang sinasabi, let the people be our judge someday. Malalaman ng tao, hindi natin maloloko ang tao… Move on. Again and again, kung na-offend yung sinuman I’m sorry di ako anghel," he saud.



(It’s that simple for me. There are people who do not make good on their promises, let our people be our judge someday. The people will know, we cannot fool the people. Move on. Again and again, if there was someone offended, I’m sorry. I’m not an angel.)



'We have to move on'



Moreno is branding himself as a healing president and reiterated that he is running because he is against anyone or family of a politician.



He said he saw how politics between families is always an issue during elections. "We are being dragged backwards by this situation again and again. We don’t forget what happened in the past. We will always remember their mistakes," he said.



Marcos, a former senator and scion of a political clan, has emerged as one of the top bets in pre-elections survey. Victims of his father’s bloody martial law regime are clamoring for a movement to stop the family's return to Malacañang.



 "I do believe, we must live and the people today deserve to live in our present and work together and work together for our better future," Moreno said. "That’s what I want. We have to move forward because the real enemy is COVID-19."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      BONGBONG MARCOS
                                                      ISKO MORENO
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noli de Castro backs out of 2022 Senate race                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noli de Castro backs out of 2022 Senate race


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran news anchor Noli de Castro stated that he is backing out from the 2022 senatorial race, saying that he would serve...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo in talks with Neri Colmenares, Sonny Matula for inclusion in Senate slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo in talks with Neri Colmenares, Sonny Matula for inclusion in Senate slate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo is in talks with former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares and Federation of Free Workers president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9 in 10 Filipinos worried about getting COVID-19 &mdash; SWS
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9 in 10 Filipinos worried about getting COVID-19 — SWS


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The survey found that a record-high 91% of 1,200 adult respondents were concerned that anyone in their family might catch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Robredo, Isko should join forces to defeat Marcos&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Robredo, Isko should join forces to defeat Marcos’


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno should make sacrifices to defeat the administration candidate and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Maring' outside PAR but still enhancing habagat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Maring' outside PAR but still enhancing habagat


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA said Maring will continue the southwest monsoon or "habagat," which will bring rains over Bataan,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko's chief of staff quits, says departure not due to 'infighting'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko's chief of staff quits, says departure not due to 'infighting'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Cesar Chavez, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s chief of staff,  has left his post to return to broadcasting, but he denied...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 21,511 persons affected by 'Maring,' 13 deaths up for validation &mdash; NDRRMC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
21,511 persons affected by 'Maring,' 13 deaths up for validation — NDRRMC


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The NDRRMC said Wednesday some 1,513 families or 5,852 persons were taking shelter in emergency sites.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr chief rejects calls for fare hike
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr chief rejects calls for fare hike


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has opposed renewed calls by transport groups for a fare increase for jeepneys amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;High uncertainty around polls remains over Sara candidacy&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘High uncertainty around polls remains over Sara candidacy’


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The uncertainty surrounding the presidential race in May next year remains “elevated” amid the prospect of a late...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 National Scientist Barba, who boosted mango yield, 82
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
National Scientist Barba, who boosted mango yield, 82


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
National Scientist Ramon Barba, known for his pioneering work that led to the year-round availability of mangoes, passed away...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with