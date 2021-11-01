

































































 




   

   









PNP wants better police visibility to curb street crime ahead of holidays
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 1, 2021 | 9:58am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP wants better police visibility to curb street crime ahead of holidays
Police prepare to enforce the granular lockdown in Barangay 351, Sta. Cruz, Manila before dawn in this March 2021 photo
The STAR  /  file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police directed all police units Monday to sustain their enhanced visibility and regularly conduct anti-crime patrols to prevent street crimes as the holiday season nears. 



In a statement sent to reporters Monday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that the PNP is expecting incidents of street crimes to increase during the holiday season. 



"I am directing all police units nationwide to sustain enhanced visibility and anti-crime patrols in areas where street criminals are known to frequently strike,” Eleazar said. "We are expecting that lawless elements will be more active now that more of our compatriots are coming out and that Christmas is approaching."



Eleazar issued the directive after two suspects were nabbed in Manila on Sunday for allegedly snatching a bag of a woman who was walking along Magsaysay Boulevard and Lacson Avenue in Barangay 420, Manila last Thursday. 



The woman, who happens to be a chairman of Sangguniang Kabataan in Infanta, Quezon, was hurt in the incident when she was dragged along by the motorcycle-riding suspects as they grabbed her bag. 



The suspects, who were aboard a motorcycle, were nabbed last Sunday (October 31) by policemen in front of Manila North Cemetery after law enforcers noticed that they wore no crash helmet and their motorcycle did not bear a license plate. 



"The police recovered the bag of the Quezon victim from the suspects and even confiscated the suspects' firearms that they probably used in the robbery," Eleazar said.



Eleazar also reminded the public to exercise caution and always be aware of their surroundings when outdoors especially this holiday season. — Franco Luna


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

