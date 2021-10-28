DOH lists 3,694 more COVID-19 cases
October 28, 2021 | 7:06pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday posted 3,694 new coronavirus infections, bringing the Philippines' overall count to 2,772,491.
Active COVID-19 cases continued to be on the decline by 317 from the 50,152 on October 28.
The Department of Health said one laboratory failed to turn in testing results.
- Active cases: 49,835 or 1.8% of the total
- Deaths: 227, pushing the count to 42,575
- Recoveries: 3,924 bringing the number to 2,680,081
Still lowest in pandemic resilience ranking
- The Philippines stayed at the bottom of Bloomberg's COVID-19 resilience ranking. It indicated the country is still the "worst place to be" amid the pandemic despite the declining cases. The government has rejected the ranking as unfair, saying it does not include all countries in the world.
- Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are looking to hire more COVID-19 vaccinators and open more inoculation sites as the country further expands its inoculation drive.
- Ahead of the nationwide vaccination of minors, DOH reported more than 23,000 of the age group have now received their COVID-19 jab during the pilot run in select Metro Manila hospitals.
- The Philippines welcomed 976,950 new doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine under the government's procured supply, as well as more than 896,000 Astrazeneca doses donated by Japan.
