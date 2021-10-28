DOH lists 3,694 more COVID-19 cases

Vendors prepare bouquets and other flower arrangements at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Oct. 26, 2021 for people who will visit their departed loved ones at various cemeteries before All Souls' Day.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday posted 3,694 new coronavirus infections, bringing the Philippines' overall count to 2,772,491.

Active COVID-19 cases continued to be on the decline by 317 from the 50,152 on October 28.

The Department of Health said one laboratory failed to turn in testing results.

Active cases: 49,835 or 1.8% of the total

Deaths : 227, pushing the count to 42,575

Recoveries: 3,924 bringing the number to 2,680,081

