Headlines
                        
DOH lists 3,694 more COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
October 28, 2021 | 7:06pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Vendors prepare bouquets and other flower arrangements at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Oct. 26, 2021 for people who will visit their departed loved ones at various cemeteries before All Souls' Day.
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday posted 3,694 new coronavirus infections, bringing the Philippines' overall count to 2,772,491.



Active COVID-19 cases continued to be on the decline by 317 from the 50,152 on October 28. 



The Department of Health said one laboratory failed to turn in testing results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 49,835 or 1.8% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 227, pushing the count to 42,575
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 3,924 bringing the number to 2,680,081
    • 




Still lowest in pandemic resilience ranking



    
	
  • The Philippines stayed at the bottom of Bloomberg's COVID-19 resilience ranking. It indicated the country is still the "worst place to be" amid the pandemic despite the declining cases. The government has rejected the ranking as unfair, saying it does not include all countries in the world.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are looking to hire more COVID-19 vaccinators and open more inoculation sites as the country further expands its inoculation drive. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Ahead of the nationwide vaccination of minors, DOH reported more than 23,000 of the age group have now received their COVID-19 jab during the pilot run in select Metro Manila hospitals. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippines welcomed 976,950 new doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine under the government's procured supply, as well as more than 896,000 Astrazeneca doses donated by Japan. 
    • 



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Fact check: Revived 'disente' vs 'bastos' time of Pasig River                                 
Fact check: Revived 'disente' vs 'bastos' time of Pasig River


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
A composite photo showing Pasig River filled with trash during the time of the late President Benigno Aquino III and another...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Drilon: Senate preparing petition vs Duterte's order barring Cabinet from attending Blue Ribbon probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Drilon: Senate preparing petition vs Duterte's order barring Cabinet from attending Blue Ribbon probe


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate is preparing a petition to challenge President Rodrigo Duterte's order banning officials and staff of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippines remains at bottom of Bloomberg's COVID-19 resilience ranking
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines remains at bottom of Bloomberg's COVID-19 resilience ranking


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
With a score of 40.5, the Philippines placed last in a list of 53 countries for a second month.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Another firm that got big pandemic deals also met with Duterte in 2017 — senator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another firm that got big pandemic deals also met with Duterte in 2017 — senator


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A foreign pandemic supplier that cornered deals worth P2.23 billion with the Philippine government appears to have ties...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 In 2022 polls, it will be elections season feat. Kpop and stans calling the public to vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In 2022 polls, it will be elections season feat. Kpop and stans calling the public to vote


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the Philippines, elections season has come again, and Kpop may be taking a more active influence on voters. 

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 LIST: Local tourist destinations that don't require COVID-19 tests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Local tourist destinations that don't require COVID-19 tests


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated domestic travelers can now visit tourist destinations without having to go through COVID-19 tests.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Library school dean: Removal of 'subversive' readings is censorship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Library school dean: Removal of 'subversive' readings is censorship


                              

                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Golfo-Barcelona added that "book banning, and censorship are not the solutions, instead, a more holistic and inclusive approach...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DOH confident Moderna vaccines sent to regions will be used before expiry date
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH confident Moderna vaccines sent to regions will be used before expiry date


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 400,000 doses purchased by the private sector are nearing expiry date on November 30. 

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte welcomes ASEAN collaboration on vaccine production
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte welcomes ASEAN collaboration on vaccine production


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed support for collaboration among Southeast Asian nations on COVID-19 vaccine production...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 896K AstraZeneca doses donated by Japan arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
896K AstraZeneca doses donated by Japan arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Part of the freshly-delivered vaccines will be used as booster doses, while others will be used as second doses.

                                                         


      

         

            
