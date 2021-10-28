

































































 




   

   









Philippines gets 976,950 new Pfizer doses
                        

                           
Philippines gets 976,950 new Pfizer doses
Workers unload the crate containing the Philippines' new supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that arrived on the evening of October 27, 2021
Release / National Task Force against COVID-19 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday night received nearly a million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that added to the government's procured supply. 



Officials welcomed the arrival of the new jabs which were delivered by an Air Hongkong plane at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay close to 9 p.m. of October 27. 





This brought the country's supply of Pfizer's vaccine to 27.31 million doses, according to a monitoring by Philstar.com



 






 



Some 14.65 million doses of that were purchased by the national government, while 12.66 million doses were donations from the global initiative COVAX Facility. 



The arrival of new Pfizer doses comes as the Philippines is set to expand further its inoculation efforts on adolescents, and health authorities approving booster shots and third doses. 



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said beginning November 3, inoculation on minors aged 12 to 17 would be open then in the entire country, even for those without comorbidities. 



Pfizer is among the two vaccine brands cleared by local drug regulators for use on the said age group, along with Moderna. 



The Department of Health, meanwhile, has said administering booster shots for health workers and the elderly could begin late this year or early 2022. 



Official data on October 26 showed there are now 26.18 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19. 



The figure is out of the government's target of 77.13 million this year and translates to 24% of the country's entire population. 



Some 30.63 million have received an initial shot, with 56.82 million doses administered in total to date. — Christian Deiparine



 






 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 27, 2021 - 10:56am                              


                              
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 25, 2021 - 9:02am                              


                              
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.



The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.



HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 10:00am                              


                              
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.



The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                              


                              
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.



    
	
  • First dose: 17,258,675
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 13,130,485
    • 
	
  • Total doses administered: 30,389,160
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 10:13am                              


                              
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.



It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
