

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
896K AstraZeneca doses donated by Japan arrive in Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 28, 2021 | 4:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
896K AstraZeneca doses donated by Japan arrive in Philippines
Crates containing doses of Japanese-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccines are loaded onto trucks after their arrival at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on October 28, 2021.
National Task Force Against COVID-19  /  Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received Thursday 896,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Japanese government.



The Japanese-manufactured shots landed at 12:30 p.m. onboard an All Nippon Airways flight at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.





The 896,000 doses that have been delivered make up the first batch of a total of 1.96 million vaccine doses that the Japanese government is donating to the Philippines.



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez told reporters at a press conference that part of the freshly-delivered vaccines will be used as booster doses, while others will be used as second doses.



“The arrival of this latest vaccine donation from Japan comes at a crucial stage in time as the Philippines continues to expand the coverage of its vaccine rollout,” Galvez said. “These donated vaccines will enable the Philippines to realize its goal of achieving a daily jab rate of 1.5 million doses and fully vaccinating 50 million Filipinos by year-end.”



With the new shipment, the total number of AstraZeneca shots that have arrived in the Philippines is now at around 12.7 million, according to Philstar.com’s independent monitoring.






All in all, 99.5 million doses of various coronavirus vaccines have arrived in the Philippines since the first shots arrived in February. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ASTRAZENECA
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      JAPAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Revived 'disente' vs 'bastos' time of Pasig River                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Revived 'disente' vs 'bastos' time of Pasig River


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A composite photo showing Pasig River filled with trash during the time of the late President Benigno Aquino III and another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines remains at bottom of Bloomberg's COVID-19 resilience ranking
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines remains at bottom of Bloomberg's COVID-19 resilience ranking


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
With a score of 40.5, the Philippines placed last in a list of 53 countries for a second month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec spox sees no criminal liability for Robredo over vote buying advice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec spox sees no criminal liability for Robredo over vote buying advice


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez said that he sees no criminal liability on the part of Vice President Leni...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Drilon: Senate preparing petition vs Duterte's order barring Cabinet from attending Blue Ribbon probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Drilon: Senate preparing petition vs Duterte's order barring Cabinet from attending Blue Ribbon probe


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate is preparing a petition to challenge President Rodrigo Duterte’s order banning officials and staff of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH confident Moderna vaccines sent to regions will be used before expiry date
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH confident Moderna vaccines sent to regions will be used before expiry date


                              

                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Some 400,000 doses purchased by the private sector are nearing expiry date on November 30. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte welcomes ASEAN collaboration on vaccine production
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte welcomes ASEAN collaboration on vaccine production


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed support for collaboration among Southeast Asian nations on COVID-19 vaccine production...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Appellate collegiate courts in NCR may conduct on-site proceedings until November 5
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Appellate collegiate courts in NCR may conduct on-site proceedings until November 5


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Appellate collegiate courts in the National Capital Region may hold in-court proceedings from November 2 to 5, the Supreme...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 23,727 minors vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of expanded rollout &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
23,727 minors vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of expanded rollout — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The figures on Thursday reflect two weeks of inoculation efforts that were opened for minors on October 15, under a pilot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In 2022 polls, it will be elections season feat. Kpop and stans calling the public to vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In 2022 polls, it will be elections season feat. Kpop and stans calling the public to vote


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the Philippines, elections season has come again, and Kpop may be taking a more active influence on voters. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with