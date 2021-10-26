Isko dares govâ€™t to press charges against DENR over dolomite beach crowding



































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Isko dares gov’t to press charges against DENR over dolomite beach crowding
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 11:29am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Isko dares gov't to press charges against DENR over dolomite beach crowding
Crowds gather as families spend quality time while waiting for the famous Manila Bay sunset at the Manila Dolomite Beach during its 2nd day opening on Sunday (October 17, 2021).
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:54 a.m.) — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso challenged Tuesday the government’s pandemic task force to press charges against the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for violations of coronavirus curbs when it opened the dolomite beach in the capital city.



“Ang ironic kasi diyan, sila yung nagpapatupad, sila rin ‘yung lumalabag. (What’s ironic there is that they are the implementers and also the violators,)” Domagoso told ANC’s Headstart. “Now I’m challenging agencies of government under IATF to file charges in violation sa mga kapwa nila (against their fellow) national government [officials.]”





Domagoso said the crowding seen at the dolomite beach over the weekend when thousands flocked to the area can be a “superspreader.” 



He added that the DENR, which still has jurisdiction over the controversial artificial beach, did not inform the Manila City government that it is opening it to the public.



The Manila mayor, who is running for president in the 2022 elections, also slammed the DENR for failing to exercise “due diligence” in strictly implementing coronavirus protocols.



“If we cannot implement it within our offices, then there’s no point in implementing it sa mga taongbayan. Pinahihirapan natin ang taongbayan, pero ang unang naglalabag ay tayo rin sa national government. It doesn’t make sense,” Domagoso said.



(If we cannot implement it within our offices, then there’s no point in implementing it among the people. We burden our people, but the first ones to violate are us in the national government. It doesn’t make sense.)



In response, DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones said Domagoso sent them a letter just last night “fully supporting” the dolomite beach which is part of the Manila Bay rehabilitation project.



Leones said they will coordinate with Domagoso on his statement daring the IATF to press charges against the DENR.



After thousands trooped to the dolomite beach, the DENR limited access to the area and prohibited the entry of children aged 12 below.



It is also closing the beach from October 29 to November 3 in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day or Undas.



Metro Manila has few parks and public spaces. Shopping malls, where many go for leisure, have reopened subject to restrictions.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

