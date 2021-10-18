BCDA's Dizon resigns as CEO, keeps role in pandemic task force â€“ exec

BCDA's Dizon resigns as CEO, keeps role in pandemic task force – exec

MANILA, Philippines — Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and CEO Vivencio "Vince" Dizon has resigned, an official of the state firm told senators Monday.

This was confirmed by BCDA vice president Aileen Zosa to Sen. Sonny Angara at a hearing on the corporation's proposed 2022 budget. She added Dizon's resignation was effective as of October 15.

"I think this is an irrevocable resignation, but he will stay in the Cabinet for the anti-COVID[-19] efforts," Zosa said.

Dizon is deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19. He also oversees the government's screening for COVID-19 as testing czar.

Prior to this, in 2019, he was named special adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte for flagship programs and projects.

It is unclear why Dizon is quitting as BCDA chief. He is not among the numerous Cabinet officials who have declared their candidacy for elective posts next year.

Philstar.com reached out to Dizon to confirm his resignation but has yet to receive a reply as of this writing.

Throughout his tenure as testing czar, Dizon has fielded criticism over his continued rejection of mass testing. Like other government officials, he incorrectly claims that mass testing means screening every member of the population for COVID-19.

A graft and malversation complaint was also filed against him by Citizens Crime Watch in connection with the P11-billion New Clark sports center in Capas, Tarlac, which has served as a quarantine facility amid the pandemic.

In response to the allegations, BCDA said in a statement then that it "stands by its position that the process undertaken for the construction of internationally-certified sports facilities in New Clark City is completely legal and above board."

"This is supported by the advice of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the favorable opinion issued by the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) as early as October 2018," it also said. — Bella Perez-Rubio