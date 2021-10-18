
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
BCDA's Dizon resigns as CEO, keeps role in pandemic task force – exec
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 18, 2021 | 7:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
BCDA's Dizon resigns as CEO, keeps role in pandemic task force â€“ exec
File photo shows testing czar Vince Dizon. 
The STAR  /  Mong Pintolo, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and CEO Vivencio "Vince" Dizon has resigned, an official of the state firm told senators Monday.



This was confirmed by BCDA vice president Aileen Zosa to Sen. Sonny Angara at a hearing on the corporation's proposed 2022 budget. She added Dizon's resignation was effective as of October 15. 





"I think this is an irrevocable resignation, but he will stay in the Cabinet for the anti-COVID[-19] efforts," Zosa said. 



Dizon is deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19. He also oversees the government's screening for COVID-19 as testing czar. 



Prior to this, in 2019, he was named special adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte for flagship programs and projects.



It is unclear why Dizon is quitting as BCDA chief. He is not among the numerous Cabinet officials who have declared their candidacy for elective posts next year. 



Philstar.com reached out to Dizon to confirm his resignation but has yet to receive a reply as of this writing. 



Throughout his tenure as testing czar, Dizon has fielded criticism over his continued rejection of mass testing. Like other government officials, he incorrectly claims that mass testing means screening every member of the population for COVID-19. 



A graft and malversation complaint was also filed against him by Citizens Crime Watch in connection with the P11-billion New Clark sports center in Capas, Tarlac, which has served as a quarantine facility amid the pandemic.



In response to the allegations, BCDA said in a statement then that it "stands by its position that the process undertaken for the construction of internationally-certified sports facilities in New Clark City is completely legal and above board."



"This is supported by the advice of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the favorable opinion issued by the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) as early as October 2018," it also said. — Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASES CONVERSION AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
                                                      BCDA
                                                      VINCE DIZON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko&rsquo;s party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko’s party


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Thousands of politicians have crossed over to Aksyon Demokratiko, which is now led by presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-SolGen Hilbay leaves Aksyon Demokratiko to support Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-SolGen Hilbay leaves Aksyon Demokratiko to support Robredo


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I am leaving Aksyon not to join another party, but out of ethical considerations. I respect the decision of my party to choose...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Duterte says PDP-Laban got no support from 'oligarchs'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Duterte says PDP-Laban got no support from 'oligarchs'


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"That's why the gravitation is ano... it's really towards the middle-class. Basically, PDP is middle-class. The rich ones......

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects 633 more Delta variant cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects 633 more Delta variant cases


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reported the additional Delta infections accounted for 84.63% of the 748 samples...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tulfo says to work for 'protection' of media workers if elected to Senate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tulfo says to work for 'protection' of media workers if elected to Senate


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Television and radio anchor Raffy Tulfo on Monday said he would push to arm media workers under threat if elected to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines seeing fewer COVID-19 deaths since peak in August &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines seeing fewer COVID-19 deaths since peak in August — DOH


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has so far reported 40,468 fatalities from the pandemic, with more than 2.72 million infections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila police ordered: Consult with LGUs on deployment of cops in public areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila police ordered: Consult with LGUs on deployment of cops in public areas


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If we want the number of COVID-19 victims to continue to decrease, discipline and adherence to the rules under Alert Level...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr to recommend increased PUV capacity to IATF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr to recommend increased PUV capacity to IATF


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
“An increase in passenger capacity should be progressive and compliant with the mandates of local governments and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets more than 200,000 new Pfizer doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets more than 200,000 new Pfizer doses


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The shipment brought the number of doses the country got in total last week to 2.29 million, according to the National Task...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 QR code-powered Unified Logistics Pass system coming up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QR code-powered Unified Logistics Pass system coming up


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is coming up with a QR code-powered Unified Logistics Pass  system aimed at speeding up the issuance and validation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with