1Sambayan picks Robredo as presidential candidate for 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition coalition 1Sambayan picked Thursday Vice President Leni Robredo as its presidential candidate for the 2022 elections, capping off a lengthy selection process that involved consultations with various political personalities and a survey among members.

Robredo was one of only two politicians who agreed to be part of 1Sambayan’s selection process, along with former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

The vice president has not announced whether she will run for president, but has been in talks with different politicians in the hopes of building a single opposition ticket who would go head-to-head against President Rodrigo Duterte’s anointed bet.

Robredo continued to cling to hope that a united opposition would still emerge even after Domagoso and Sen. Manny Pacquiao declared that they will be running for president in 2022.

Her spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, said Wednesday that Robredo is open to running again for vice president if this is what it would take to forge unity among non-administration candidates.

In the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted from September 6 to 11, Robredo, with just 8% of Filipinos saying that they would vote for her, trailed behind Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, former Sen. Bongbong Marcos, Domagoso, Pacquiao and Sen. Grace Poe.

While still far from the top, Robredo’s performance in the latest poll was an improvement from the previous one conducted from June 7 to 16, when only 6% of Filipinos said they would vote for her.