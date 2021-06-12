1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition coalition 1Sambayan unveiled on Independence Day six nominees for president and vice president for the 2022 elections.

The list includes some of the staunchest critics of President Rodrigo Duterte, like Vice President Leni Robredo, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV and Free Legal Assistance Group chairman Chel Diokno.

It also includes some moderates from Congress, namely Sen. Grace Poe, and Deputy Speakers Bro. Eddie Villanueva and Vilma Santos-Recto.

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, one of the convenors of 1Sambayan, said more names may be added to the list.

Noticeably absent from the list are Sen. Nancy Binay and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who had previously been floated as potential presidential or vice presidential candidates of 1Sambayan.

Binay had said that she does not want to seek higher office in 2022, citing the hurt politics has caused her family, while Moreno stressed the need to continue to focus on the pandemic instead of politics.

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has also turned down a nomination by 1Sambayan, citing his conflicting stance with the coalition on the anti-terrorism law which he shepherded in the Senate.