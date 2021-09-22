DepEd to tap social media platforms, use 'honesty' pledges vs 'online kopyahan'

This undated file photo shows a student attending online classes. Schooling in the Philippines amid the pandemic has been carried out remotely, which often came with difficulties.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Wednesday denounced academic dishonesty after it received reports of students cheating while education during the pandemic is done by distance learning.

In a statement, the agency said it is "exhausting all possible means" to stop the activities which include tapping social media platforms.

"The department does not tolerate the perpetuation of cheating regardless of the learning delivery modality," it said.

"We have already sought the assistance of social media companies to ban these groups and prevent similar attempts of academic dishonesty that promote laziness, irresponsibility, and instant gratification."

DepEd added its self-learning modules, while not graded, only encourage students "to demonstrate what they can and cannot do without feeling obligated to always get it right."

Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio, in a September 20 memorandum, tasked the agency's regional offices with taking immediate action and to make sure that learners' assessment results are accurate.

The curriculum and instruction chief told offices to tell parents about existing social media pages, as well as monitor learner's online activity and warn them against membership in the cheating platforms.

Honesty 'contracts'

Teachers were also urged to come up with a "contract" against academic dishonesty signed by students and parents. "If a learner is caught cheating, the teacher can pull out the contract and act accordingly."

"We appeal to parents, teachers, and learners to help us eradicate online cheating," DepEd added, "which undermines the development of values and morality among the youth."

The Philippine National Police has also moved to help DepEd respond to reports of cheating.

It did not say, however, what sanctions students can meet for online cheating nor how cybercrime operatives would carry out their probe.

Distance learning has been the mode of education in the Philippines since 2020, after schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.