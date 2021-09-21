Philippines sees 16,361 new COVID-19 cases

Residents in a compound in Brgy. Pinyahan, Quezon City which was placed under special concern lockdown due to COVID-19 cases receive food aid on Sept. 15, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday listed 16,361 more coronavirus cases, pushing the country's caseload to 2,401,916.

Today's figures saw active cases down by 5,708 from the 176,850 on September 20. The Department of Health said four laboratories did not turn in screening results.

"The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday, September 19," DOH added.

Active cases: 171,142 or 7.1% of the total



Recoveries: 21,974, bringing the number to 2,193,700



Deaths: 140, or now 37,074 in total

Higher budget for OVP eyed