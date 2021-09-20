




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Solon files House bill seeking to abolish DBM’s procurement service
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 20, 2021 | 11:55am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Solon files House bill seeking to abolish DBMâs procurement service
Pharmally executives Linconn Ong and Krizle May Mago field questions from members of the Senate at a Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Sept. 13, 2021. 
Screengrab / Senate of the Philippines YouTube page 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez has filed a bill seeking the scrapping of the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service (PS-DBM) or the government's procurement arm, which has been the subject of investigations in Congress as of late.



House Bill 10222 also mandates national government agencies, including state-owned or controlled corporations, colleges and universities, and local governments to handle their own procurement of supplies after the PS-DBM, a body created in the Marcos era, is abolished.





The Senate Blue Ribbon panel's ongoing probe on government spending flagged by the Commission on Audit has so far focused on the PS-DBM's dealings with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., which it awarded the largest government contracts in the coronavirus pandemic despite the corporation having a paid-up capital of just P625,000.



Rodriguez in a statement sent to reporters pointed to the office's “many issues and controversies, the most recent of which was the transfer of P42 billion by the Department of Health for face shields, face masks, personal protective equipment, and other COVID-19 pandemic-related purchases.”



“The PS-DBM has also been hounded by allegations of improper procedure and overpriced acquisitions,” the Cagayan de Oro City representative also said.



Under the proposed House bill, any affected personnel of the procurement service will be paid separation and retirement benefits under existing laws. Any funds transferred to PS-DBM will also revert back to the national treasury.



There would be a transition period of one year, at which point the PS-DBM will be required to take an inventory of purchased supplies and deliver these to agencies. No further procurement by PS-DBM would be allowed from this point on.



'Irrelevant and redundant'



Rodriguez said that the 1987 Constitution, which directs the state to “maintain honesty and integrity in the public service and to take positive and effective measures against graft and corruption,” and Republic Act No. 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act, have made the PS-DBM irrelevant and redundant.



He added that the budget department’s procurement arm was created to take advantage of economies of scale by handling purchases of common-use supplies and equipment.



“However, the passage of [Republic Act No. 9184] undermines the mandate of the PS-DBM through the inclusion of relevant provisions that strengthen the procurement service of national government agencies,” Rodriguez said.



Sen. Imee Marcos earlier this month also filed a similar counterpart measure in the higher chamber in Senate Bill No. 2388.



The senator said this was to address the "systemic corruption" in the PS-DBM, whose mandate has since grown "archaic and irrelevant."



Rodriguez pointed to the creation of the Government Procurement Policy Board and the bids and awards committee in each agency mandated in the Government Procurement Reform Act.



According to Rodriguez, one of the tasks of the board is to strengthen the BACs by ensuring “that procuring entities regularly conduct procurement training programs and prepare a procurement operation manual for all offices and agencies of the government."



The proposed law would take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.



with reports from Xave Gregorio and Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT
                                                      PROCUREMENT SERVICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to join UN General Assembly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to join UN General Assembly


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte will join the high-level general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly to be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: 10,000 doses wasted due to temperature excursion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: 10,000 doses wasted due to temperature excursion


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been wasted primarily due to “temperature excursion,” the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Workers with COVID-19 may apply for cash aid &ndash; ECC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Workers with COVID-19 may apply for cash aid – ECC


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Employees who get infected with COVID-19 may now apply for cash assistance with the Employees Compensation Commission without...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban faction names Pacquiao standard-bearer for 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban faction names Pacquiao standard-bearer for 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has yet to decide on which of the two feuding factions of the PDP-Laban is legitimate and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LPA to dump rains over Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LPA to dump rains over Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A low-pressure area spotted off Romblon will dump rains over most parts of the country today, the state weather bureau s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR supports call to prioritize health workers in COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR supports call to prioritize health workers in COVID-19 vaccine booster shots


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights said Monday that it supports vaccine czar Carlito Galvez’s earlier statement to prioritize...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines approves limited return to classroom learning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines approves limited return to classroom learning


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The move paves the way for reopening schools, albeit at a minimum capacity in the Philippines, among the last two countries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enrollment in K-12 surpasses pre-pandemic level &mdash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enrollment in K-12 surpasses pre-pandemic level — DepEd


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The figure — 28,219,623 to be exact, is against the 27,790,114 in School Year 2019 to 2020, according to DepEd's quick...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JBC opens application for seat of Justice Carandang who will retire in January 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JBC opens application for seat of Justice Carandang who will retire in January 2022


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Judicial and Bar Council has opened the application and recommendation period for the post to be vacated by Supreme Court...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 3 million more Sinovac, 2 million Pfizer doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 3 million more Sinovac, 2 million Pfizer doses


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
This latest shipment brought the country's Sinovac doses to 36 million, making it still the largest number of vaccine supply...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with