




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
NDRRMC: More than 23k persons affected by Typhoon Kiko
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 13, 2021 | 2:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
NDRRMC: More than 23k persons affected by Typhoon Kiko
Ignacio Agapito from the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office monitors the movement of Typhoon Jolina on Sept. 7, 2021. 
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it recorded more than 23,000 people or 2,315 families affected by Typhoon Kiko that dumped rains in the northern part of Luzon in the past days.



In its situation report on Monday morning, the council said Kiko affected 23,702 persons or 6,315 families in 110 barangays in the regions of Iocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and CAR.





Some 1,738 persons or 508 were also displaced by the typhoon and sought temporary shelter in 62 evacuation centers. 2,094 persons or 785 families were also displaced but are staying outside evacuation centers.



The NDRRMC has not reported any fatality due to Kiko in its latest update.



Kiko entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on September 7 as weather forecasters were also monitoring Typhoon Jolina.



Kiko left PAR on Sunday afternoon.



Damage due to ‘Jolina’



In a separate situation report, the NDRRMC said damage to agriculture in the Central Luzon, Calabarzon, MImaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas regions due to Typhoon Jolina is estimated at P665.11 million.



Jolina, which left PAR on September 9, also left it its wake P63.456 million damage to infrastructure in four regions.



The NDRRMC said it logged a total of 8,924 damaged houses in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas regions. Of these, 432 were “totally damaged.”



Jolina has affected 313,373 individuals or 81,048 families in eight regions, including in Metro Manila. Some 11,212 persons or 2,958 families also sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers.



The NDRRMC also said it received reports of 17 people dead, 24 injured and seven missing due to Jolina. Authorities have so far confirmed three deaths, 19 injuries and four persons as missing, while validation is ongoing for other reported casualties.



Jolina made landfall nine times from Monday to Wednesday last week.  — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
                                                      NDRRMC
                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Commission told: Harry Roque not fit to join international law body
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Commission told: Harry Roque not fit to join international law body


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Free Legal Assistance Group has raised opposition to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s nomination to be part...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines is still Asia's deadliest country for protectors of nature
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines is still Asia's deadliest country for protectors of nature


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines was the third most dangerous nation in the world for protectors of the Earth. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Four-cornered fight for presidency seen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Four-cornered fight for presidency seen


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A four-cornered fight for the presidency looms in 2022 as political analysts foresee one of the five likely contenders backing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hugpong all out for Sara in presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hugpong all out for Sara in presidential race


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The organization that has been persuading Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to join the May 2022 elections remains unfazed despite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 640 more Delta variant cases detected in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
640 more Delta variant cases detected in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
That figure makes up 85.6% of the 748 samples sent for genome sequencing, according to the Department of Health. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 US Marine Corps chief meets with Philippine counterparts in first visit since 2017
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Marine Corps chief meets with Philippine counterparts in first visit since 2017


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“This is a very important trip for me to visit leaders of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in person,” Berger...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 million Sinovac COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 million Sinovac COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two million more doses of Sinovac arrived in the Philippines on Monday, bringing the total number of vaccines in the country...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines opens schools virtually again with no nod yet on classroom learning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines opens schools virtually again with no nod yet on classroom learning


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Classes in the Philippines resumed on Monday under a virtual learning setup with no approval yet for limited in-person classes....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Genome center scales down COVID-19 testing to focus on detecting variants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Genome center scales down COVID-19 testing to focus on detecting variants


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
(Updated) "The shift will lead to an expected increase in the sequencing capacity and detection of COVID-19 variant cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US, Australia vow to deter coercion in Indo-Pacific
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US, Australia vow to deter coercion in Indo-Pacific


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III renewed the United States’ commitment to Philippine security and said Washington’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with