NDRRMC: More than 23k persons affected by Typhoon Kiko

Ignacio Agapito from the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office monitors the movement of Typhoon Jolina on Sept. 7, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it recorded more than 23,000 people or 2,315 families affected by Typhoon Kiko that dumped rains in the northern part of Luzon in the past days.

In its situation report on Monday morning, the council said Kiko affected 23,702 persons or 6,315 families in 110 barangays in the regions of Iocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and CAR.

Some 1,738 persons or 508 were also displaced by the typhoon and sought temporary shelter in 62 evacuation centers. 2,094 persons or 785 families were also displaced but are staying outside evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC has not reported any fatality due to Kiko in its latest update.

Kiko entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on September 7 as weather forecasters were also monitoring Typhoon Jolina.

Kiko left PAR on Sunday afternoon.

Damage due to ‘Jolina’

In a separate situation report, the NDRRMC said damage to agriculture in the Central Luzon, Calabarzon, MImaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas regions due to Typhoon Jolina is estimated at P665.11 million.

Jolina, which left PAR on September 9, also left it its wake P63.456 million damage to infrastructure in four regions.

The NDRRMC said it logged a total of 8,924 damaged houses in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas regions. Of these, 432 were “totally damaged.”

Jolina has affected 313,373 individuals or 81,048 families in eight regions, including in Metro Manila. Some 11,212 persons or 2,958 families also sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also said it received reports of 17 people dead, 24 injured and seven missing due to Jolina. Authorities have so far confirmed three deaths, 19 injuries and four persons as missing, while validation is ongoing for other reported casualties.

Jolina made landfall nine times from Monday to Wednesday last week. — Kristine Joy Patag